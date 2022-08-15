Greater Fergus Falls is privileged to announce that Sugar High Cannabis Consulting & Dispensary is expanding to include a retail storefront and consulting services in downtown Fergus Falls. Located at 123 East Lincoln Ave, consumers can find a wide range of hemp-derived products as well as consulting, workshops and other critical community outreach pertaining to cannabis medicine. The store’s grand opening is scheduled for Aug. 22. They will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. thereafter.
Owner Emily McCune said, "After two years in the cannabis industry, it became clear to me that there is not only a desire for cannabis access and education in our community, there is a NEED. To be able to provide a platform for people to make informed medical decisions related to cannabis is something I never would’ve seen as an opportunity in our rural community and I’m so glad to be here at the helm of what will, eventually, turn into a very prominent industry in Minnesota.”
The expansion of this business will result in an expanded tax base and the creation of up to 25 new jobs within the next 12-18 months. With legislative growth and the addition of two new business partners and investors, plans for continued expansion are already underway and may include local hemp cultivation, processing and manufacturing. Soft impacts include increased education and accessibility through consulting and workshops, as well.
Throughout the various stages of her business development and growth, McCune has utilized GFF’s Entrepreneur Initiative, a free and confidential 1:1 startup coaching program that assists early-stage and existing entrepreneurs in starting and expanding their businesses. To learn more about the program, visit greaterfergusfalls.com/elab.
GFF’s CEO NeTia Bauman said, “As legislation continues to change the face of the medicinal cannabis industry, trailblazers like McCune who are educated and passionate about breaking down barriers and educating consumers will be critical in our rural communities,” she continued, “our community will be well-positioned for the tax base growth, job creation and improved consumer education that Sugar High is bringing to the forefront.”
