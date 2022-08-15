Sugar High

Emily McCune, middle in white, stands with her staff and partners. Sugar High will have their grand opening on Aug. 22.

 Submitted

Greater Fergus Falls is privileged to announce that Sugar High Cannabis Consulting & Dispensary is expanding to include a retail storefront and consulting services in downtown Fergus Falls. Located at 123 East Lincoln Ave, consumers can find a wide range of hemp-derived products as well as consulting, workshops and other critical community outreach pertaining to cannabis medicine. The store’s grand opening is scheduled for Aug. 22. They will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. thereafter.



