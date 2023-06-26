Sugar High Cannabis Consulting & Dispensary is expanding into manufacturing Minnesota-compliant edibles including hemp-derived THC (Delta 8 and Delta 9) gummies, caramels, chocolates and CBD topical salves that will be sold exclusively at their retail storefront location at 123 East Lincoln Avenue in Fergus Falls later this fall.
This is the third expansion in as many years as owner Emily McCune continues to adapt her business model as legislation evolves. A move to manufacturing signals a complete return to the roots of McCune’s first business model, Sugar High Bakery and Confections. After nearly one year of retail operations, she attributes her ability to shift into baking edibles to trained and educated staff, a growing customer base and increased consistency in revenue growth due to continued societal shifts and acceptance throughout the cannabis industry.
McCune has secured an 800 square foot commercial kitchen located in an industrial zone in Fergus Falls to manufacture a range of Minnesota-compliant edible cannabinoid products (ECP) while the regulatory framework is established in the state. McCune supports local producers whenever possible, and will integrate locally-sourced ingredients for the ECPs as they are available. As is required by the state, all ECPs will be lab tested for purity and quality to maintain compliance.
The expansion of this business will double their commercial footprint to approximately 1,600 square feet, retain six jobs and create two new jobs with the potential for more as opportunities arise. Sugar High’s expansion will indirectly benefit other Minnesota-based businesses through partnerships for eco-friendly packaging for the edibles.
Throughout the various stages of her business development and growth, McCune has utilized Greater Fergus Falls' Entrepreneur Initiative, a free and confidential 1:1 startup coaching program that assists early-stage and existing entrepreneurs start and expand their businesses.
McCune said: “Returning to the root of where this all got started has always been the goal and, despite massive setbacks and hurdles, here we are flourishing and growing and stronger than ever. We can’t wait to show you what’s in store with Sugar High baked goods and confections!”
Sugar High is on Instagram @sugar_high_fergus_falls and online at sugarhighconsulting.com. Their retail location is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone