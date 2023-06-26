Grow on

Emily McCune, owner of Sugar High Cannabis Consulting & Dispensary is expanding to include a manufacturing facility in the fall. 

Sugar High Cannabis Consulting & Dispensary is expanding into manufacturing Minnesota-compliant edibles including hemp-derived THC (Delta 8 and Delta 9) gummies, caramels, chocolates and CBD topical salves that will be sold exclusively at their retail storefront location at 123 East Lincoln Avenue in Fergus Falls later this fall.



