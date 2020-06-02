Greater Fergus Falls (GFF) is pleased to announce that kid-owned and operated, Sugarbomb is back at it! The boutique, pop-up candy and bath bomb store saw incredible success in their inaugural year and look forward to their upcoming sophomore season opener on Friday, June 5 at 10 a.m.
With new COVID-19 guidelines, Sugarbomb has revised their business model to include e-commerce that accommodates curbside pickup and themed candy bundles that range from “Otter Bank Geek” and “Jock Starter Kit,” to “Memory Lane” and the “Day Drinking Bundle” (candy pairing for the adults). Customers can also pick a price point, and staff will surprise you with a variety of candy. In addition to their new candy bundles, they will be offering gift certificates, new soda flavors in Minnesota glass bottles, and unique savory snacks.
To order online, visit sugarbomb-llc.square.site/ or call 218-671-3686 to place orders for pickup at their 123 E. Lincoln Ave. Hours of operation are Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. For late-night sweet tooths, they will be hosting several “Sugarbomb at Night” events, in which they will stay open until 9 p.m. Stay tuned to their Facebook page @sugarbombff and Instagram @sugarbombff.
Ava Hastings is primarily responsible for the front end of the business. She says, “We made a lot of changes to how we will be selling candy to start our season to make sure that our customers and employees are safe. We are ready to bring some joy!”
CEO Annie Deckert says, ”We are so excited to celebrate the second anniversary of Sugarbomb! Their pivot in services and products to meet our ever-changing business climate is a true testament to entrepreneurs committed to succeeding!”
