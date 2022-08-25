Minnesota is home to an array of raptors, which are defined as carnivorous birds that all have keen eyesight, eight sharp talons and a hooked beak.
These animals serve as keystone species and offer insight into the overall health of the variety of ecosystems in which they are found. Their nesting habitats however can present problems, especially for public utilities such as power companies.
Paul Vukonich serves as the principal of environmental services for Otter Tail Power Company and discusses a variety of solutions the company has for mitigating nesting encroachment on sensitive electrical arrays, “As we observe them and as we’re able to, we do take measures to remove nests, provide alternatives and implement deterrents.”
As both ospreys and bald eagles are protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, the processes involved for addressing a nesting site on OTP property can be quite a an intricate process.
“Eagles are also protected under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act,” Vukonich explains. “It gets more complicated if you have youngling in the nest or it’s defined as an active nest.”
Vukonich describes a typical approach beginning by determining whether or not the nest is active. To do this, teams utilize bucket trucks or drones to safely observe the nesting site to determine the occupancy status.
If the nest occupied, federal permits are required to move the nest –if it’s an unoccupied nest or they’re just in the process of building it and there’s no young or continued use, a state permit is then sought through the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
Two weeks is typically allotted for the removal of the nest once a permit is gained and following the removal, an alternative nesting site is erected or deterrence devices are implement, or a combination of the methods.
Vukonich discusses an osprey nesting situation near Henning where a different approach was used, “Because that nest had two young in it, we felt the best approach for everybody there would be to let them fledge and then return to remove it this fall.”
Aside from potentially causing service interruptions, nests can also cause electrocutions and fires that are dangerous to birds and maintenance personnel.
More information on current OTP environmental initiatives can be found here: otpco.com.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone