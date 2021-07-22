We at the Prairie Wetlands Learning Center are pleased to announce that the visitor center has
partially reopened and outdoor events for visitors are now resuming.
“Several new activities as well as old favorites are scheduled through September. We invite you
to return to the prairie, interact with our staff, and learn more about this beautiful environment
during the peak of the summer bloom,” stated Joanne Ryan, visitor services manager for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Fergus Falls Wetland Management District.
The visitor center and district headquarters are currently open part time on Mondays,
Wednesdays, and Fridays. Visitor center hours are 8 a.m.–4 p.m., while the district office is
open 7 a.m.–3:30 p.m. The headquarters is located at 18965 County Highway 82 while the visitor center is at 602 State Highway 210 East, both in Fergus Falls. Outdoor sites remain open
sunrise to sunset.
On-site and off-site upcoming public events include the following activities:
July 22 and Sept. 9, “Plant the Adams School Rain Garden” for youth and adults. Time: 8:30 a.m.–11:30 a.m. Learn how the rain garden works, how to identify native plants, and help plant milkweed and other species. A Fergus Falls Mayors Monarch Pledge activity. Take a packet of milkweed seeds home with you to help save monarch butterflies. Call 218-998-4480 to register. Free.
July 26, “Butterfly Hunt” for all ages. Time: 6:30 p.m.–8 p.m. Photographers and nature lovers! Help us build a species list of butterflies for the PWLC for a future rack card through this easy citizen science project. Bring your camera/cellphone, search for butterflies, take a picture, and submit your photo to the Butterflies and Moths of North America website for expert identification. Call 218-998-4480 to register. Free.
July 27 and Aug. 17 “Nature Tots” for ages 4 to 5 years and an adult. Times: 10 a.m.–11 a.m. Outdoor activity. July 27 – “Wetlands.” Aug. 17 - “Monarch Tagging.” Call 218-998-4480 to register. Free.
July 28, Aug.4, 11 and 18 “Weekly Wednesday Wildflower Walks” for all ages. Join PWLC staff for a walk on the paved Mallard Marsh Trail to identify as many native blooming plants as possible. How many species do you think we’ll find? What new species are blooming? Take home a packet of milkweed seeds to help save the monarchs. July 28 and Aug. 4 from 9 a.m.–10 a.m. Aug. 11 and 18 from 6:30 p.m.–7:30 p.m. Free.
July 28-29, Aug. 18-19 “Nature Programs” for children entering K-6 grades outdoor activity. Call 218-998-4480 to register. Free. Dates, times, grades and topics: July 28, 10 a.m.–11:30 a.m., entering K-3 grade, wetlands; July 29, 1 p.m.–3 p.m., entering 4-6 grades, wetlands; Aug. 18, 10 a.m.–11:30 a.m., entering K-3 grade, monarchs; Aug. 19, 1 p.m.–3 p.m., entering 4-6 grade, monarchs.
Aug. 14 “Duck Banding” for all ages. Time: 10 a.m.-noon. Find out what duck banding is all about, and band and release a live, wild duck! Call 218-998-4480 to register. Meet at Adams Pond. Free.
Aug. 16 - 30 “Monarch Butterflies Tagging” for all ages. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays only. Time: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Catch and release monarch butterflies for tagging. Citizen science that makes a difference for this amazing and declining species. Free.
Aug. 21 “Monarch Mania” for all ages. Time: 9 a..m–3 p.m. Catch and release monarch butterflies for tagging. Citizen science that makes a difference for this amazing and declining species. Free.
Sept. 25 “National Public Lands Day” for all ages. Time: 9 a.m.–12 p.m. Assist with habitat restoration projects at the PWLC. Be part of the national celebration of public lands. Register at 218-998-4480. Free.
Most events are rain or shine. More details can be found on the Prairie Wetlands Learning
Center Facebook page or by calling 218-998-4480. These events are subject to change.
Learn more about the Fergus Falls Wetland Management District and the Prairie Wetlands
Learning Center, which are managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the principal federal agency responsible for conserving, protecting and enhancing fish, wildlife and plants and their
habitats for the continuing benefit of the American people. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
manages the 150-million-acre National Wildlife Refuge System, which encompasses 567
national wildlife refuges and 38 wetland management districts. It also operates 68 national fish
hatcheries and 81 ecological services field stations.
