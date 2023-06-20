Playing field

Playing outside and getting exercise can help kids stay mentally healthy.

 Submitted

Summer break is a time of relaxing and having fun. For some kids, it also brings changes in mental health. No set schedule can make the days seem chaotic. Not as much interaction with friends can cause isolation. Late nights to bed and snacks can lead to changes in mood. Keeping up with your mental health during break is as important as keeping your tan.



