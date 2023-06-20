Summer break is a time of relaxing and having fun. For some kids, it also brings changes in mental health. No set schedule can make the days seem chaotic. Not as much interaction with friends can cause isolation. Late nights to bed and snacks can lead to changes in mood. Keeping up with your mental health during break is as important as keeping your tan.
Kids may say they don’t like having structure and schedules, but in fact, they thrive on it. The lack of these things over the summer can be disruptive and cause issues. Britt Piekarski, licensed professional community counselor, at Kennedy School and Lakeland Mental Health, said, “Even a relaxed structured schedule with chores and designated meal/snack times can be helpful.”
Change in sleep patterns is hard on kids trying to maintain structure. Keeping a consistent bedtime and not sleeping in too late everyday can keep moods balanced. Piekarski said, “Maybe they go to bed one hour later or later on special nights when there is a bon-fire or vacation, but then back to a regular schedule. Even teenagers need a good sleep schedule in the summer.” This will also be helpful to transition back to school.
“Some kids struggle to find enough food to eat in the summers and really rely on the school to provide two out of three meals during the school year,” Piekarski explained. “This can be especially relevant to preteens/early teens who are able to be home alone, but may have challenges in either ensuring that they have food that they can prepare or taking the time to eat healthy food that is available.”
A lack of socializing during the summer and staying inside with electronics can lead to loneliness and depression. The daily interaction with teachers and peers is important for social development and is missed out on over the summer. Making plans with friends and reaching out to them can help everyone feel happier and accepted.
“Increase in electronics time can affect sleep schedules, routines and behaviors,” said Piekarski. “Screen time should be monitored and limited, though it is ok for kids to have more time in the summer on electronics. Hours and hours of unlimited access screen time is not healthy for kids.”
With high temperatures, no physical education classes and a lack of exercise can cause physical and mental health challenges. Going for walks or an evening bike ride can make your body and mind feel better.
Although changes occur for all students during the summer, Piekarski said that smaller children aren’t as affected as much as some of the preteens/early teens are. “Usually smaller children are still going to daycare or summer camp and fall into a new routine with others and preteens/early teens are able to be home alone and care for themselves most of the day without adult supervision.”
As children get older, socializing outside of their home becomes more important to them. The need to fit in and see friends is high on their priority list. Stay in touch with friends. Calling, texting, inviting over, or anyway that works to be part of a peer group is important. If your teen stays inside alone and doesn’t want to do things they usually enjoy, there may be cause for concern.
Parents and family members can help keep mental health balanced for kids during the summer. Talk to your kids. Look for signs of depression and loneliness. Watch for changing behavior or mood swings that haven’t happened before.
Piekarski suggests, “Having some sort of routine to the day and having a chore or task to complete can help keep balance and also provide that feeling of accomplishment and helpfulness.” Keep a schedule, even if it looks different than during the school year.
She adds, “Getting together with friends, visiting the park, participating in activities, volunteering in the community, physical activity and just getting outside can all help keep balance in life”
If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or suicidal thoughts, reach out for help. Call 988 or the Mobile Crisis Hotline at 1-800-223-4512