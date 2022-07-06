With temperatures soaring and ideal lake weather bountiful — presenting itself in precious windows, getting out and enjoying the Minnesota summer is a priority for most.
While staying sun safe and hydrated are important to keep people safe, there are special considerations that need to be taken for pets as well.
On a normal 75° day pavement can get up to and even exceed 125° Fahrenheit, posing a burn risk to the sensitive paws of dogs and other animals’ feet.
Dog paws may seem tough and leathery but are made up of epidermis. The sensitive digital pads (the four toes of the paw) and metacarpal and metatarsal pads (the center of the paw) contain fatty tissue to withstand freezing temperatures while also helping to maintain body fluids; paws are an area on dogs that even sweat to help regulate body temperature.
Jaclyn Keenan of the Humane Society of Otter Tail County discusses simple ways to keep treasured furry friends safe this hot season: “Basics are always giving your dog access to cool, clean drinking water and avoiding hot sand, concrete and asphalt areas.”
“A good rule-of-thumb is that if you put your hand down on a surface for any amount of time and it burns you, it can then cause friction burns on the bottom of footpads,” Keenan says.
Taking care to walk animals on cool grass is a good way to ensure the feet of pets stay cool and safe; one should never leave an animal in a parked car for any amount of time.
“If you have pets outside, make sure that they also have access to shade so they can get out of direct sun,” Keenan notes.
Keenan emphasizes to contact the local veterinarian if any heat-related injuries are suspected among pets and explains it’s not only the heat that can cause problems: “There is such a thing as water toxicity to be aware of for dogs.”
Water intoxication, or hyponatremia, is caused when large amounts of water are consumed over short periods of time. This can lead to a sodium imbalance causing cells to swell – although relatively rare, if this swelling occurs in the brain, it can be fatal.
Symptoms for hyponatremia include but are not limited to loss of coordination, vomiting, glazed eyes, seizures and excessive salivation. If you notice any of these warning signs, it is imperative you seek immediate veterinary care.
Blue-green algae blooms are another serious health concern to be aware of for both animals and people; they are not algae at all, rather types of bacteria called cyanobacteria. These bacteria create toxins that can cause severe illnesses in humans and can often be fatal for dogs.
Although the bacteria are common throughout Minnesota, they need to right conditions to present a hazard. While not all blooms are harmful, it is impossible to tell without properly testing it, and the Minnesota DNR maintains the directive: “When in doubt, best keep out!”.
More information on blue-green algae can be found here: pca.state.mn.us/water/blue-green-algae-and-harmful-algal-blooms