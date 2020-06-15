For the past few months, churches in the area have had to find different ways of delivering the message of their faith due to the coronavirus pandemic. Some have opted to go online or through the radio. But CrossRoads Church, a baptist ministry located at 629 E. Channing Ave., in Fergus Falls, planned to hold its sermons outdoors in the church’s parking lot.
Before the beginning of the month, restrictions were lifted to allow congregations to meet but at a limited capacity indoors. Joe Kalan, associate pastor, stated that even with the change the church thought it would be good for its congregation. “We felt like it was a great next step and so far it has been great,” Kalan said.
The church began delivering sermons outdoors on June 7 and will continue this practice for the rest of the month.
The reception has been great as Kalan has said there have been over 100 people attending the last two weekends. “It has been really positive. Everyone is at a different place in regards to their level of comfort gathering during the pandemic. The best part is we are able to gather and everyone is getting to see each other again,” Kalan added. The reverend stated that he was unsure of the capacity of the parking lot, but that there is still “plenty of room” for more to attend the Sunday sermons. “Not only do we have the parking lot, but there is some flexibility with parking on the street,” Kalan said.
Although the last few weekends have been pleasant, Kalan did mention the church has backup plans if severe weather should strike. This includes a livestream from the church’s YouTube channel or by listening to AM 1250 from 9:30-10:30 a.m.
With the success of the church’s outdoor worship, Kalan was asked if there were any future plans to do more sermons like this. While he said that he was unsure about anymore this summer, there is a possibility to do more outdoor worship in the future.
