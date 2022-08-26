A proposed CO2 pipeline project that would go through Otter Tail County that is being built by Summit Carbon Solutions, based out of Ames, Iowa, has responded to recent criticism from environmental groups and others, countering that some of the information they are putting out is simply not true or accurate.
Director of public affairs at Summit Carbon Solutions, Jesse Harris, said a lot of what has been said is not correct. The first and biggest inaccuracy he says is that it is actually a $4.5 billion proposed project, not $2 billion.
“The accounting firm Ernst & Young did an economic analysis of our project, investments by stage, how much labor income is going to each state, the property tax benefits,” said Harris.
Harris said the company has also been working with landowners to secure permission to conduct surveys and have done so with virtually all landowners along the proposed route in both Otter Tail and Wilkin Counties.
“Summit Carbon Solutions has secured easement agreements with landowners totaling 38% of the proposed route in Wilkin County and 24% of the proposed route in Otter Tail County with more being signed every day. Although we remain in the early stages of this project, we are encouraged by these numbers and look forward to continuing to work directly with landowners, answer their questions and negotiate additional agreements,” added Harris.
In total, the company states that they have partnered with 1,600 landowners to sign 2,500 total easement agreements so far.
Harris also says negotiations with landowners are unique for each easement. Each agreement will naturally be a little different based on what is negotiated. Harris highlighted the compensation aspect as well.
“When it comes to potential impacts to existing crops, we will pay 100% for any crops taken out of production in the first year, 80% the second year, and 60% the third year. That is based on reputable third-party data on commodity prices in the community and that is on top of the payment to the landowner for the easement itself,” emphasized Harris.
In responding to criticism that what is being proposed has not been done before and the safety aspect of it, Harris said that is simply not the case.
“All three major components of our system, carbon capture, transportation and storage utilizes longstanding technologies that are proven and reliable. Currently, there are 40 ethanol plants that today utilize carbon capture,” said Harris.
He also stated that commercial scale capture and compression has been in use since the 1990’s.
According to Summit Carbon Solutions, the infrastructure for delivering C02 is already in place and is not a new technology and states that there are already 5,000 miles of CO2 pipelines in active service in the U.S., not to mention 173,000 miles of total pipelines already in service in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, North Dakota and Minnesota.
In addition, Harris says the process of sequestration has been researched for years and supported by a wide range of stakeholders across the political spectrum at the federal and state level, along with engineers and scientists.
In response to the landowner who stated they had concerns over land being tied up with an easement for future generations as far as farming or tiling, Harris states that their company and Ellingson, a Minnesota based company, is the primary drain tile vendor who be responsible for any and all drain tile repairs resulting from the construction throughout the entire life of the project.
Essentially, Harris states that this means the company will pay the entirety of these repairs after construction and at any point while the system is operating and the costs associated with this type of work will never be the responsibility of the landowner.
“We have filed our Agriculture Impact Mitigation Plan as part of our regulatory process in Iowa and that provides details on how we will ensure the land where the project is located will be returned to the condition we found it or better,” said Harris.
Harris says the biggest aspect of the project as a whole, is the economic impact for the state and Otter Tail County due to its association with Green Plains Inc. ethanol plant.
Green Plains is one of the companies that Summit Carbon Solutions is partnering with, along with five other Minnesota based ethanol plants.
Harris states the project will allow the ethanol these plants produce, to be sold at a premium in the growing number of markets that pay more for low carbon fuels.
“This is particularly important for farmers since half of all the corn grown in the US is purchased by an ethanol plant. Keeping ethanol strong by accessing these markets will help maintain strong commodity prices and land values,” said Harris.