A social media rumor was perpetrated Sunday warning that a protest was being planned in the city of Fergus Falls.
Fergus Falls Chief of Public Safety Kile Bergren said in an email Monday that his department was made aware of social media posts Sunday and took some precautions to ensure the safety of everyone. Bergren did not elaborate on what sort of precautions were taken.
The death of a South Minneapolis man, George Floyd, has sparked nationwide protests and rioting since last Monday in some cities and communities around the United States. Burning and looting has been carried out in both Minneapolis and St. Paul. The Minnesota National Guard was called out to restore order.
Two separate medical examiners have declared Floyd’s death a homicide but differ on the cause. Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, was fired along with three other officers for his part in Floyd’s death. Chauvin was later charged with third-degree murder in Hennepin County District Court.
Protests and unrest were reported Saturday and Sunday in Fargo. Protesters gathered in Detroit Lakes on Sunday. The alleged protest planned for Fergus Falls proved to be false.
“I think there will always be a very small group who try to send mixed messages out on social media platforms to play with people’s emotions and create stress and fear,” Bergren stated in an email to The Daily Journal. “This is an unfortunate act that only causes harm and hampers the positive efforts of others.”
Bergren feels most members of the Fergus Falls community ignored the rumor and went about their day.
He also said the safety of citizens is uppermost in the minds of the Fergus Falls Police Department.
“Whether it is a natural disaster, pandemic or any other type of emergency, I just want the public to know that we are always planning and preparing to take care of our community,” Bergren stated.
A spokesman for the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office did not choose to comment on any steps being done by county law enforcement. The spokesman said there is nothing illegal about a protest that is carried out with a permit.
“We’re always prepared to assist other agencies,” said the Otter Tail Sheriff’s Office spokesman.
