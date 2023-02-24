Prairie Wetlands Learning Center staff and the Minnesota Waters and Prairie Chapter of the North Country Trail invite visitors to participate in their Sunday Snowshoe Hike on Feb. 26, from 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., at the barn. Visitors may stop by any time during those hours and explore on their own. They may also join a guided hike from 1 p.m. – 1:45 p.m.
North Country Trail volunteers will provide hot beverages, a warm fire and ski shoes for visitors to try. Ski shoes are a hybrid between cross country skis and snowshoes with universal adjustable bindings so anyone can wear them with their own winter snow boots. Special ski boots are not required, and groomed trails are not necessary to use them. Most adults and older children and youth can use these ski shoes.
Prairie Wetlands staff will provide Huron style snowshoes for visitors to try. “This popular style of snowshoe is tear-drop shaped with a narrow tail and works fairly well in most kinds of terrain. They have a universal rubber binding so anyone can wear them with their own winter boots,” stated Joanne Ryan, visitor services manager for the center. Most adults and older children and youth can use these snowshoes.
Visitors may bring their own snowshoes, ski shoes, or cross-country skis. Trails are not groomed for cross-country skiing, however.
Follow the Prairie Wetlands Learning Center’s Facebook page for updates, hours and special events, www.facebook.com/prairiewetlands. The office is closed on weekends.
Learn more about the Fergus Falls Wetland Management District, managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the principal federal agency responsible for conserving, protecting and enhancing fish, wildlife and plants and their habitats for the continuing benefit of the American people. The service manages the 150-million-acre National Wildlife Refuge System, which encompasses 567 national wildlife refuges and 38 wetland management districts. It also operates 68 national fish hatcheries and 81 ecological services field stations.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone