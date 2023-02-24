Mona

Prairie Science Class fourth grade teacher Mona Davis holds a ski shoe.

 Submitted

Prairie Wetlands Learning Center staff and the Minnesota Waters and Prairie Chapter of the North Country Trail invite visitors to participate in their Sunday Snowshoe Hike on Feb. 26, from 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., at the barn. Visitors may stop by any time during those hours and explore on their own. They may also join a guided hike from 1 p.m. – 1:45 p.m.



