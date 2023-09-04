The connection between a local newspaper and the community it serves is important. Getting to know the people who support the newspaper and the readers getting to know the staff that bring them the news can be beneficial. Through local initiatives, these connections with the community are achieved.
Local initiatives are events, special publications, products, contests and other things that are outside of delivering the news. Daily Journal Media has a number of local initiatives in place year round to strengthen partnerships between businesses, the media and the community it serves. The Best of Otter Tail County, baking/cooking contests, magazines, newsletters and Carl's Corner are just a few of them.
Heather Kantrud, General Manager at Daily Journal Media said, “The Best of Otter Tail County recognizes businesses, individuals and services that are deemed ‘the best’ through a process of nominations and voting by members of the public.” Voting for this is open now and will close on Sept. 20. This event is a highlight to everyone involved. Securing sponsorships and relying on partnerships is a key part in being able to bring this event to the community yearly.
Kantrud said, “Following last year's event, I had so many attendees tell me that they had a great time at the event, offering suggestions to make it even better.” Daily Journal Media also hosts two other events which will return. The Golden Loon Fine Arts Awards and the Carl's Corner Sports Awards. Both of these focused on high school students within Otter Tail County.
Aside from the events, Daily Journal Media offers numerous magazines and side publications throughout the year. There’s a women's magazine, a publication focused on health-related topics, an all-good-news magazine and a summer tourism publication.
“We are also partnering with the community on the documentary, and continue to develop new initiatives. We are also adding a community event for the mini documentary series we are working on, which is currently planned for late January 2024,” Kantrud said. “Local initiatives are some of my favorite projects, but the fact of the matter is, we can't be successful in these offerings without partnerships and sponsorships.“
If there isn’t support, specifically partnership and sponsorship, local initiatives won’t be able to continue. “An event needs to be self-sustainable for it to continue, at a minimum. An event's support needs to grow in order for it to improve,” said Kantrud.
“The success of bringing and continuing local initiatives depends on participation, subscription, public sharing via word-of-mouth or social media, feedback and partnerships/sponsorships.”
