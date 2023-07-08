Backpacks for foster kids

A Bethel group bought and stuffed backpacks for kids entering foster care. 

 Submitted

Local foster families lean on each other and the community for support and through The Connection/Otter Tail County Foster Closet, their needs are being fulfilled. “Foster care means sometimes welcoming a child with nothing into your home,” said Heidi Strommen, foster parent and one of the organizers.



