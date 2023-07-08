Local foster families lean on each other and the community for support and through The Connection/Otter Tail County Foster Closet, their needs are being fulfilled. “Foster care means sometimes welcoming a child with nothing into your home,” said Heidi Strommen, foster parent and one of the organizers.
When Strommen started doing foster care 20 years ago, she would find herself welcoming children who didn’t have necessities they needed. She said, “I ended up having many bins of clothes in my basement so that I would have something for them until I could regroup and see what they needed.” After talking to a couple other people, an idea was born to start collecting needed items and distributing them: “We would accept donations and purchase items from garage sales to help families and donate some items from our homes as well. For example - if taking a baby, the county does not reimburse for pack and plays, car seats or the numerous other items needed for a baby.”
Foster parents could pick up items, use them and pass them on or return them to the closet when they were no longer needed. They could even go with the child when they left the foster home. “We want foster families to feel supported and encouraged,” Strommen said.
When she moved to Underwood, she saw the need for the community of foster families there as well.
“Through the Women's Ministry Team at Bethel, we set up the closet," stated Strommen. “At this time the main focus has been to get the ball rolling, but we would like to expand to other areas as well. We would like to help with the cost of adoption, host date nights for parents, resources, connection with other foster families and training.”
The closet is setting up a solid foundation to build on, and is quickly growing. It is now partly funded through the Women's Ministry, and the rest is all from donations.
“A local business heard what we are doing and donated $1000 to buy shelving, storage and items for the closet. It has been a huge blessing to see the community step in and help,” Strommen said.
She continues: “Life Church has a small group that picks up donations and sorts them, Calvary Free Church has a quilting group that has supplied us with quilts for kids, Health Resources is partnering with us, many bible study groups at Bethel supplied local foster families with gift baskets and poinsettias for Christmas, a small group bought items for and packed backpacks for kids for the first 24 hours of care.”
Volunteers sort and organize the donations, too.
There are currently no “set hours” for the closet, located at Bethel Church.
“We use the FB (Facebook) page to let people know some of the recent donations and to ask for specific help for a family when they have a request. This is where donations of money are appreciated.”
There are some shoppers that will go out and get specific items that children may need, like sports equipment or bikes. Many businesses are willing to price match or even donate to the organization.
“It all boils down to ‘how can we support foster and adoptive families?' Everyone can do SOMETHING," exclaimed Strommen.
Even things like bringing a foster family a gift card for take out or coffee, picking up and delivering their groceries, spending time with the kids, or helping with homework. Ask a foster parent what you can do to help support them and the work they are doing.
Foster parents can reach out to Bethel Church and make an appointment to "shop" for free.
“Eventually we plan to be open at certain times during the week. Foster parents can also contact us and let us know what they need and we can put together a bag and leave it for them to pick up. Sometimes there just isn't enough time or energy to do actual shopping,” Strommen said.
Supporting foster families in the community is appreciated endlessly by the families. Strommen added, “It's a big job! We can use all the support we can get!”
For information on donating or needed assistance, contact Bethel Church at 218-736-5654 or email Heidi at heidi@bethellutheran.church.