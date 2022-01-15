The Pioneer Heritage Conservation Trust (PHCT), based in Evansville, promotes long-term stewardship of the land and resources through various conservation projects, conservation education, scholarships and grants.
PHCT recently announced that it’s now accepting applications for its Environmental Science Scholarships.
Students who are residents of Douglas, Pope, Grant and Otter Tail Counties are eligible to apply. Applicants must currently be attending or will be attending a college or university as a full-time student, and be studying for a major in the field of environmental science. Some examples of majors in this field include biology, ecology, natural resources and environmental science.
Scholarships awarded by PHCT will range from a minimum of $500 to a maximum of $1,000. Students who meet the criteria are encouraged to apply and PHCT will be accepting applications now through May 31, 2022.
“The Pioneer Heritage Conservation Trust promotes the conservation of our natural resources. One way to assure that legacy continues is to support young people with an interest in our natural resources,” shared Rick Banke, president of PHCT. “Providing student scholarships in the field of the environmental sciences is a tangible way to pass on our legacy.”
PHCT also offers scholarships that support educational experiences in the fields of environmental science and conservation for school classes, and additional scholarships for environmental youth camps. It also offers scholarships for teachers interested in expanding their knowledge in the study of environmental sciences.
Additional information about the Environmental Science Scholarship and other scholarships can be found at phctrust.org or by emailing pioneerhct@gmail.com. Members of PHCT and guests are also encouraged to attend quarterly PHCT meetings in Evansville.
