On Wednesday, Oct. 14, volunteers gathered at Trinity Lutheran Church to raise funds in support of local law enforcement. A month after Rev. John Christensen came up with the idea, a gym full of volunteers assembled meals in to-go containers using food that was entirely donated by local merchants in support of the cause.
In the parking lot, more volunteers directed traffic, collected donations, passed out food and beverage, and sent donors home with a hot meal and a smile. Volunteers for the event ranged all the way down to preschool-aged children, who made thank you cards to accompany the gift cards.
Helen Johansen, volunteer, and congregation-member at Trinity Lutheran Church explained their goal.
“We are raising funds to buy gifts cards (from Service Food) for all the law enforcement people in Fergus Falls. Definitely all the officers, but if we have enough, support staff as well. We feel that at this time we really need to show our support and we think our police force here is awesome.”
Christensen provided a look into the “why” behind hosting the event.
“As a pastor, I am in the ‘caring for people’ business and I know that those who put on the badge and place their lives on the line each day also care about people and their safety. Yet, for some inexplicable reason, today those same people are being disrespected and vilified for no other reason than they wear a law enforcement uniform. Are there ‘bad cops?’ I suppose that there are, but that shouldn’t impugn those who are not. After 9/11 we were told not to judge all Muslims by the evil acts of a few. That is precisely how we should treat others, including the police. Shouldn’t those serving in law enforcement receive the same benefit? The bottom line is that we want our law enforcement officers to know that we appreciate them and their service to our community. This event gave people the opportunity to express that appreciation.”
The barbecue began at 4 p.m. and planned to run until 6:30 p.m., but they ran out of food at 5:30 p.m. after giving out an impressive 405 meals. Even more impressive, though, is the amount raised in support of local law enforcement.
Just over $6,000 was donated by generous and grateful members of the community. Christensen, a former jail chaplain, closed out his expression of gratitude with an address to the public.
“Thank you, Fergus Falls community for your generous support of our Law Enforcement Officers and thank you to the hard-working members of Trinity Lutheran, without whose help and commitment we could not have done a community event,” Christensen said.
