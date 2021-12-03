All individuals, at some point in life, will experience the loss of a loved one and it’s valuable to know how to support and comfort those who are grieving. Whether it’s attending a memorial service, funeral or wake, showing up in support of a friend or family member who has lost a loved one can make a big impact.
In addition to that, thoughtful gifts can remind the friend or family member that they are cared for.
Hospice of the Red River Valley has been educating communities with grief management tips since 1981. So, when the question arises, “What is a good gift for someone who is experiencing loss?’ Hospice of the Red River Valley has many meaningful and loving suggestions.
Whether it’s a gift that is meant to provide comfort, a gift that will help them cope in the days ahead or a memento in honor of the deceased, the gift will represent love and care for the grieving individual.
Suggestions include flowers, plants, gift baskets, a picture frame, gift cards for restaurants, spas or cleaning services, coffee, tea, cheese, chocolate, bird feeder, garden stone or ornament, wind chimes, weighted blanket, journal, books, zen garden and a worry stone.
Other thoughtful ways of giving include donating to a memorial fund or to the deceased person’s favorite charity, making and sharing a meal or snack together or having a blanket or teddy bear made from the lost loved one’s clothing.
Material gifts aside, spending time with the grieving friend or family member is a gift in and of itself. Simply the presence of a caring friend is meaningful. A continued way to show support is to be there for a friend or family member on special days of remembrance, such as the lost loved one’s wedding anniversary, birthday or on holidays.
