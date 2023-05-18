Start Memorial Day weekend by recognizing National Poppy Day on May 26. Red poppies have become a visual to represent the sacrifice made by veterans.
Following World War 1, red flowers bloomed across the battlefields of France and Belgium. Scientists attributed this to the rubble and lime deposited into the soil after battle. Canadian Lt. Col. John McCrae, M.D., wrote the poem “In Flanders Fields” while serving on the front lines. The poem gives a voice to the fallen soldiers and asks that they are remembered even though the battlefield is now covered with red poppies.
The American Legion Auxiliary began distributing red crepe paper poppies to memorialize the soldiers who fought and died during war in the 1920's. This became a nationally recognized program for the American Legion in 1924.
Each year on the Friday before Memorial Day, the American Legion family gives out paper red poppies with the request of a donation to support veterans, current serving military personnel, and their families with medical and financial needs.
The American Legion website lists many ways to get involved. Wearing a red poppy, donating money, telling the story of who you wear a poppy for, and using the hashtag #NationalPoppyDay on social media are some of the ways support is shown world wide. Children can get involved in sharing the Poppy Day message, too, with coloring contests and poster contests.
Remembering and supporting veterans is something to do everyday. On Poppy Day, we recognize the sacrifice and need for support together.
Visit legion-aux.org/poppy for more information on the history of Poppy Day, American Legion Auxiliary and on ways to get involved.
