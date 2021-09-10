The Sexuality And Gender Alliance (SAGA) officially opened the SAGA Center on Monday, Sept. 6. The SAGA Center will be a place where LGBTQ+ youth can gather for support, fellowship and fun.
Research has shown that many LGBTQ+ youth experience bullying, feelings of depression and isolation and often don’t feel safe in their schools and communities. In an effort to provide a safe space for LGBTQ+ youth in Fergus Falls who may be experiencing such issues, community member Krystyne Frandson started SAGA Youth in April 2021.
After starting SAGA Youth, Frandson quickly realized that more needed to be done to address the issues youth and families were facing. Young people from Fergus Falls, Ashby, Detroit Lakes, Battle Lake and Alexandria were all coming to Fergus Falls to find fellowship with SAGA Youth. “It became apparent really quick that more than just a little youth group was needed,” she recalled.
After five months of hard work, the SAGA Center is now open and will provide a space for LGBTQ+ youth to find friendship, support and solidarity.
“My goal is for these kids to have a safe space,” says Frandson. “A lot of them are terrified to return to school because of the bullying” she explains. “There needs to be more inclusive training amongst staff; there needs to be more education in the classrooms regarding it; there needs to be a zero-tolerance policy. But until that happens, they have (SAGA) every week that they can come to and be surrounded by people who are accepting.”
The building in which the SAGA Center is located underwent an extensive makeover before opening. Frandson, with the support of other community members, turned the space into a cheerful, cozy and welcoming environment. The center is filled with artwork from local artists and includes a kitchen, meeting room, community gathering space, sleepover room for overnight events and a recreation room.
Starting Sept. 24, SAGA Youth will meet at the SAGA Center every Friday after school and host biweekly events. Events include movie nights, craft nights, cooking nights, bowling and more. Those interested in joining SAGA Youth can find more information at sagayouth.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.