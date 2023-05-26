In a very rare find, a check written in 1973 and never cashed, was discovered in a very old cash register at the Fergus Falls Ben Franklin store.
How it made its way to the Fergus Falls Ben Franklin is even more mysterious.
While preparing for the final going out of business sale, management of Ben Franklin’s found the register in one of the storerooms in the back, and had no idea the check was in it until both drawers were removed.
As the story goes, a lot of old cash registers were locked back in the day and in order to get it open a person had to put their finger on a small button and then push up on the drawer and then another compartment was revealed. Referred to as a “B” drawer, the old check was located behind this compartment.
The check was made out to “Federated” (possibly Federated Department Store) for $10 that would have been located at that time in Casselton, N.D. embossed with the names Kathlyn J. or James L. Coleman also of Casselton, although it was Mr. Coleman’s signature on the check.
Ben Franklin owner Kevin Peterson said there are a lot of unknowns, but also a lot of possibilities.
“The bank is still in business in Casselton. The check was written in November of 1973 and it would have been prior to Christmas, so it may have been written for a present. The previous owner of this store, Eric Larsen, came from Fargo. I think this till came from one of the Fargo stores. Another possibility is that his uncle had a store in Casselton and maybe the uncle brought it over to Fargo from there. Larsen then maybe brought it to this store (in Fergus Falls). There could have also been a Federated store in Fargo as well,” said Peterson.
The cash register is estimated to have been manufactured around 1960 by the National Cash Register company.
Adjusted for inflation, the $10 check would be around $68 in today’s times.
Daily Journal Media attempted to track down the Coleman family, who it appears may have eventually relocated to Idaho, but no current information exists for their confirmed whereabouts.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone