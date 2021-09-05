It was a real hot summer, in fact, it broke records, especially in July. The National Weather Service has said it was the hottest month since records began 142 years ago. But how did it affect fish, and were water levels a factor as well?
Areas fisheries supervisor Jim Wolters with the Minnesota DNR said they haven’t heard any reports and haven’t seen a lot when they’ve been out doing fish surveys on local lakes.
“We really haven’t heard any reports of any significant fish kills, which is good news I guess, because we are over that hump, water temperatures are starting to cool down and when it’s raining and in the 60s for a temperature, that’s going to cool that warmer water down. Every year you get a certain amount of fish that die off, but that doesn’t seem to have any correlation with what’s been going on this year,” said Wolters.
Wolters added that a lot of the fish kills that occur are during the real stressful summers, and mostly impact tullibee populations but that hasn’t been seen this year.
“It was a weird spring this year with the way that the lake was set up and it might have allowed a bigger area to be oxygenated, but still be cool enough for the tullibees to survive,” said Wolters.
Ciscoes, commonly known as tullibees are cold-water fish that are in a number of freshwater lakes, and they are generally considered an indicator of problems with oxygen levels because they hang out in cool, oxygenated water. They have a narrower temperature and oxygen tolerance than a walleye or pike. Wolters said they can’t withstand the warm water like bass, perch and sunfish.
Another factor is extreme algae bloom. As the algae dies it can promote summer kill, which results in a decline in oxygen levels,
“Basically, as that algae declines it uses up the oxygen real quickly in mainly shallow, smaller types of wetlands or lakes down in maybe southwest Minnesota. We don’t have a lot of summer kill in our fish lakes here, just because most of our lakes are deeper. But if you had a lake or a basin that was 25 acres and the maximum depth was about 7 feet and it had fish in it and there was a severe algae bloom, there would be potential there. Especially on the extended hot and calm days. That’s usually when you would see that summer kill and that impact of the algae, but I haven’t heard of any major algae blooms this year. It could have been a lot worse with how it was setting up,” added Wolters.
Another big concern for some this year was water levels. Wolters said this is not usually a concern for fish, but can impact anglers in boats, however, the fish will usually adjust.
Wolters emphasized that, “Even with the Otter Tail and Pelican rivers being low, because it has been going down slow and gradual through the summer, the fish sense that and they adjust, and they go down into deeper pools, or they move downriver, or upstream, and find deeper water. They may even retreat to lakes again. Then when the water gets back to normal levels they make those movements again back into the river systems.”
Nine times out of 10, Wolters said, “Fish kill is related to low oxygen levels, but there are some cases, especially in the spring when we can have real rapid warmups, where there are some bacterial diseases that can cause primarily like crappies, that can cause fish kills, but those are usually in June when all of a sudden we will get some calm 90-degree days and for some reason, the conditions are right and that bacteria starts to grow and impact those fish at that time.”
This is article two of four in our series on lakes area water health.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.