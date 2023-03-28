More and more consumers are demanding to know where their food comes from and how it is raised and they are willing to pay a premium price for it as well.
Otter Tail County is no stranger to sustainable farming with many homegrown operations that have popped up in recent years. A lot of these farms sell their products directly to the public.
According to Victor Flores of the Mexico City based Fitochem, common chemical fertilizers that are currently being overused can contribute to various issues such as soil acidification and soil crust, which contributes to a reduction in the content of organic matter, decreases humus content and beneficial microbial species, reducing plant growth and altering the pH of the soil, which contributes to growing pests, and an overall reduction of quantity and quality of the harvest.
Fitochem, founded by Victor’s uncle, Juan Carlos Flores put the main focus on sustainability as the way forward in the agri sector. They are part of a growing trend of companies offering sustainable fertilizer products for crops.
“We have a product that can be mixed with all kinds of fertilizers. Of those fertilizers, some can be organic and some are just traditional fertilizers. In this case with corn and this type of cultivation, it can be used with either type of fertilizer. What we are saying is that our product is organic which means that it’s made from hummus which is a natural component of the soil. In this case it doesn’t pollute the soil. We call it the ideal complement for fertilization because it has a nutrient carrier effect,” said Victor.
Victor also said that as a direct result of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s laissez-faire regulatory approach, in 2019 the U.S. used over 70 agricultural pesticides that were banned in the European Union, amounting to 322 million pounds used each year. That means over a quarter of all U.S. agricultural pesticide use was from pesticides that all EU member states have prohibited for various science-based reasons.
Victor said it will help trade as well as in some cases will create a larger profit margin: ”From the farmers perspective, if his entire operation is organic, they will be able to sell this in an organic way which customers are usually able to pay a little bit more if the product is certified organic."
Flores said they are “Omri-certified." Essentially, what this means is that if a farmer gets all these organic certifications for his specific crop it will be able to be sold at a premium price with an added value to the end consumer.
“The contrast is traditional farmers that are doing it the regular way that is sold in supermarkets, whereas with this the price point is going to be a lot lower so they are not going to have as much profitability with that, it just gives the producer more options,” stated Victor. “The plants need micronutrients like phosphorus or nitrogen. Either can come from a chemical source or from a natural source. For instance if you mix our product with the chemical source of nitrogen, the product is going to be delivered to the plant in that translocation process in a better way."
Not all deficiencies can be fixed with foliar fertilization, says Victor — it works best for plants that need iron, manganese, calcium, zinc, or copper. The boost can help you stabilize the plant by supplying the necessary nutrients until the roots can start taking in nutrients again and produce results.
In some cases, soil analysis is needed to understand what shortages to treat for. Moreover, by running a soil analysis, you also get to learn more about soil health and provide better treatments for your lawn and garden in the long run.
Fitochem started activities in 2006, born from the association of Chemical Engineer Victor Manuel Urbina Bolland and Biologist Juan Carlos Flores. Bolland, Mexican National Chemistry Prize 2004, started his activities in 1968 as a pioneer in the manufacture of foliar fertilizers in Latin America. During his career he developed successful relationships with the main internationally renowned companies in our country in the development and manufacture of fertilizer products. Among them Bayer of Mexico, (Bayer Central and South-America, Spain, Turkey and Thailand); Rhone Poulenc, Chemistry HOECHST and BASF Mexicana, to name a few.
More information about Fitochem’s product is available from their website, and for larger orders at en.fitochem.com, but it will also be sold on Amazon for those producers who prefer to try a smaller quantity prior to a large order.