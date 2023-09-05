RIBBON CUTTING

From left to right: Tony Johnson (service tech), Nick Ott (service manager), Adam Becker (branch manager), Heather Ott (administrative parts specialist), Chris Shea (president), Molly Swanston (owner chief sales officer), Wes Drechsel (parts specialist), Ben Von Wahlde (sales), Nikki Haddeland (HR manager) and Chad Ogdahl (CFO).

 Submitted

Swanston Equipment has renovated their Fergus Falls location and celebrated a grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony, on Aug. 31.



