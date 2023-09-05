From left to right: Tony Johnson (service tech), Nick Ott (service manager), Adam Becker (branch manager), Heather Ott (administrative parts specialist), Chris Shea (president), Molly Swanston (owner chief sales officer), Wes Drechsel (parts specialist), Ben Von Wahlde (sales), Nikki Haddeland (HR manager) and Chad Ogdahl (CFO).
Swanston Equipment has renovated their Fergus Falls location and celebrated a grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony, on Aug. 31.
Swanston recently relocated to their newly renovated store and celebrated the day with lunch and many prize giveaways throughout the event that was well attended with many people checking out the new facilities.
Several years ago Swanston merged with the old Bobcat dealer and then moved from the original location on Fir Avenue and renovated the Bobcat dealership at 712 Frontier Drive.
The Fergus Falls Chamber of Commerce was on hand for the event with representatives from other chamber members.
Swanston Equipment sells new and used equipment and attachments, along with a rental fleet and provides parts and service for top brands like Bobcat, Etnyre, Larue, WRT and Finn.
Swanston Equipment is a fourth-generation, family-owned and operated business with four locations across North Dakota and Minnesota and have been in business for over 90 years and a Bobcat Dealer since 1966. Swanston Equipment has dealerships in Fargo, N.D., Minot N.D., Fergus Falls and Alexandria.
