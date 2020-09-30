An omnibus hearing scheduled in the case of Minnesota vs. Derek John Sweere scheduled for Wednesday has been delayed until Oct. 27.
Sweere has been in the Otter Tail County Jail since March 30. He is accused of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm.
According to Seventh District Court records, the 41-year-old Sweere stabbed his roommate, Brandon Snyder, twice the night of March 30 at their home in Perham after Snyder bit his arm in a fight over a Marlin 60 .22 rifle. He then shot Snyder 15 times with the .22 and once with a .270 rifle.
Sweere personally notified the Perham Police Department of the incident and told them he had acted in self-defense.
Sweere was taken into custody by the Perham police and questioned. He told them he had been using prescribed medications for three months. He also said he had consumed brandy and beer but denied using any drugs, either prescription or nonprescription.
Otter Tail County Attorney Michelle Eldien said Wednesday that a review of evidence is still underway.
“There are a lot of BCA (Bureau of Criminal Apprehension) results and a lot of investigation still going on,” Eldien said. “We are trying to move it along but yet we have a lot of stuff we are working on so there are a lot of things happening behind the scenes before we can complete that omnibus hearing.”
The defendant is represented by attorney Robert G. Hoy. Eldien said he has not entered a plea.
“He has not actually asserted the not-guilty defense. His attorney just filed a notice of defense which was to mental illness. He did not assert guilt. It could be just a mental-illness issue for trial. He has not entered a not-guilty plea yet and maybe he won’t.”
The Perham Police Department is leading the investigation and providing the BCA with evidence.
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office and the New York Mills Police Department also assisted at the scene March 30.
