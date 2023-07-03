Exciting things have been happening for a local chocolate company. Sted Foods, formally T.C. Chocolate, has gone through a rebranding metamorphosis, and the name change is just the beginning.
While on their honeymoon in Napa, Calif. over a decade ago, founders Josh and Kristin Mohagen were intrigued by the “bean to bar” chocolate brands they were seeing.
CEO and CO-owner Kate LaBrosse said, “Kristin has a culinary background and when she saw ‘bean to bar’ chocolate brands on this trip she became fascinated with cacao as a medium and what types of flavor profiles are possible through sustainable sourcing and small batch chocolate making. Soon after their honeymoon Kristin and Josh started experimenting with chocolate making in their kitchen.”
The company began its official journey in 2013 as Terroir Chocolate. It was a creative outlet for Kristen to exercise her culinary gifts as well as the belief that chocolate can bring people and places together.
As the company, and their family, grew, the parts of the business they were passionate about were being crowded by the daily business running logistics. The Mohagen’s got back to the basics of their original goal of chocolate making, and brought in LaBrosse.
LaBrosse is described as, “a highly respected consultant for natural products." With her ability to bring vision into fruition, LaBrosse and the Mohagen’s revised and grew their business plan for the future.
After working as their consultant for two years, LaBrosse joined the company as partner and CEO early this year. “The first major project we took on once I was on board was the rebrand. I knew that in order to take this brand national – and to succeed in the natural/specialty grocery channel we needed a brand that would give us a platform for greater storytelling and packaging that would better highlight what sets us apart from other brands on shelf – as well as something visually engaging that would get customers attention when looking at a wall of chocolate bars.”
Wanting to honor the Mohagen’s Norwegian heritage, they began looking for a name that would bring their business model to life. “Thus, Sted was born; in Norwegian Sted means place and in addition to honoring where we source our cacao beans from – it allows us to tell stories and connect with our customers around our Three Guiding Principles; Honor Place, Create Connection and Celebrate Taste,” LaBrosse said.
With the new name and brand aesthetic setting the tone, new products and avenues for business were able to start taking shape. “In addition to our packaging, we’ve launched our first chocolate bars with nuts; Almond Maple Brittle and Pecan Orange Spice.”
Also on the horizon, LaBrosse explains, “The team and our facility are both seeing expansion plans realized and we’re actively pursuing grocery channel distribution (the brand was built in the boutique/gift channel). Additionally, we will be launching a second brand called Happy Ship that will live in the functional chocolate category with products specific to gut health, immune function, weight management and stress support.”
Sted Foods products are sold at around 700 retailers currently. Found primarily in the gift/boutique channel now, building grocery distribution is a goal for the future.
LaBrosse goes on: “We’re also sold online from our website and are finalizing a full digital marketing campaign to bring new consumers into the brand. Finally we’ll be testing out Amazon this fall on both brands, Sted and Happy Ship.”
All of the changes and growth for Sted Foods as a company is only a starting block for what the future holds. Helping fuel the local economy through job creation and tourism, and gaining a wide customer base are goals that Sted Foods has set for itself.
“We want to help educate retailers and customers about true bean to bar chocolate making and how this is not the reality for most chocolate found on store shelves today. There’s a movement starting in this space – similar to the craft beer, wine or coffee movements over the last 20 years – we want to help lead this movement,” LaBrosse said. “What started out as a passion turned into a product and ultimately became a purpose.”
Information and purchasing information can be found at stedfoods.com.