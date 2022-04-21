Soft, sticky and light as air — cotton candy is a favorite of both children and adults alike.
In 2016, former Fergus Falls residents, Jeff and Kaylie Risbrudt, opened a side business out of their Moorhead home — Cotton Candy Co.
Jeff grew up spinning sugar into the fluffy confection alongside his parents and siblings at fairs in the Midwest and Canada, making the idea for the side business easily attainable. Jeff, a financial planner, and Kaylie, a nurse, both worked full time jobs and have expanded their family throughout the course of their ownership of Cotton Candy Co.
Under the Risbrudts, the business quickly took off, becoming much more than a mere side business. "It was a blessing that it did," explained Jeff, "but now with three kids and taking on more responsibility at our full time jobs, we felt that 2021 was going to be our last year at being able to run the company well."
While they were ready to end the cotton candy chapter in their own lives, Risbrudts certainly didn't want to see the end of the business they worked hard to create. So, instead of closing altogether, they posted that they would be selling Cotton Candy Co.
"(We wanted to) see if anyone wanted to take our small dream and make it into a bigger one," Jeff shared.
One of the families that saw the post and showed interested in seeing Cotton Candy Co. thrive, was the Skjeret family. After some discussion between Risbrudts and Skjerets, the decision was made and the transition began, bringing Cotton Candy Co. to Fergus Falls through the capable hands of Cam and Tyra Skjeret.
"We are extremely excited for the Skjeret family to continue our cotton candy business," Jeff expressed. "We know that they will do a wonderful job at continuing to make a fabulous product and offer great customer service. It is fun to see the next generation of workers wanting to learn the values of hard work and responsibility at such a young age."
Cam and Tyra, both attendees of Fergus Falls Public Schools, acquired the company in April with the help of their mom, Jenny Skjeret.
The siblings are currently learning the in's and out's of ordering, managing a website and production, with plans to re-open Cotton Candy Co. for orders effective May 1. Jenny is assisting with marketing, but Cam and Tyra plan to fully manage orders and production. "We're excited!" Cam expressed.
Entrepreneurship isn't new to the Skjeret family. "Our dad and mom are both entrepreneurs so we have always watched them and wanted to do something of our own someday, but didn’t really know where to start," explained Tyra, further stating that she and Cam developed the idea to purchase the business together.
With a goal of growing the business and bringing happiness to people, the new owners of Cotton Candy Co. have set realistic and achievable goals for their new venture while still attending school and participating in sports.
Cotton Candy Co. has, and will continue to provide cotton candy through special orders for events such as wedding, graduations, birthday parties, etc.
Those interested in supporting the young entrepreneurs can find more information online at thecottoncandyco.com or by following the business on Facebook and Instagram.
