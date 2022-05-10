Got a sweet tooth? The folks at Mae’s Freeze Dried Sweets and Treats can help with that. The freeze dried candy and sweets shop officially opened on April 18.
The idea for these special, freeze-dried treats was created by Kerri Ehlert’s daughters, Avah, 16, Ella, 15, and Maggie, 7, of Fergus Falls.
Kerri explained that the girls were “looking for a way to make and distribute something unique and fun to the local community. This is something they can handle from start to finish — freeze-drying the product, packaging and labeling the items,” she said.
So, what is freeze-drying and what makes these treats so special?
“Freeze-drying is a process in which a special unit freezes a product between -30 and -50 degrees Fahrenheit, vacuums the products and gradually warms the product,” Kerri described. “This process allows the ice to convert to a vapor without going through the liquid phase. One batch takes 20-40 hours. It’s a lengthy process!”
Kerri explained that freeze drying removes 97% of any given food’s moisture, yet the food retains 99% of its nutritional value and flavor. Once a product is freeze-dried, it has a shelf life of up to 25 years. She added that once water is introduced back to the product, the food will regain its flavor, aroma, texture and appearance.
“So, it’s very versatile and used to bring food on long backpacking adventures and also used in space,” Kerri said. “Hard and chewy candy expands and turns into soft, crunchy candy that melts in your mouth. Ice cream turns into a light solid that melts in your mouth, it’s delicious and doesn’t need to be refrigerated or frozen. It will never melt!”
Kerri shared that she and her daughters have enjoyed running the business so far.
“It’s been really fun,” she said. “We enjoy seeing people’s reactions when they taste the candy as they’ve usually never eaten candy like this.”
Right now, Mae’s offers a variety of freeze-dried candies and ice cream, and they hope to expand their selection as the business grows, “Our goal is to expand and offer a bigger variety of foods to include fruits, vegetables and herbs in the future,” Kerri said.
Mae’s also takes custom orders for people who are looking for a specific sweet or treat.
Any order can be placed through Mae’s Freeze Dried Sweet Treat’s Facebook, @maesfreezedriedtreats, Instagram @maes_sweetsandtreats or through email at maesfreezedriedsweets@outlook.com.
