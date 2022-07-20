It’s a beautiful day at the lake, the kids are swimming and the adults are wading in the water at the beach. It is an idyllic scene no doubt, but can be ruined when someone picks up a swimmer's itch.
If you have recently been in the water, some symptoms to watch out for include the tingling, burning, or itching of the skin within minutes to days after swimming in contaminated water.
According to the Mayo Clinic, swimmer's itch, also known as cercarial dermatitis, is most common in freshwater lakes and ponds like we have in Otter Tail County, but it occasionally occurs in salt water. The rash is usually caused by an allergic reaction to parasites that burrow into skin while someone is swimming or wading in warm water.
The Minnesota DNR advises all lake-goers to be vigilant because the parasites tend to congregate on the shore, and advises people to swim from a raft or boat farther out from the shoreline if the parasites are suspected.
The DNR also says not everyone is sensitive to swimmer's itch, however. Some people show no symptoms of swimmer's itch even though others swimming at the same time and place break out severely. Larvae generally survive for 24 hours once they are released from the snail. However, an infected snail will continue to produce cercariae throughout the remainder of its life. For future snails to become infected, migratory birds or mammals in the area must also be infected so the lifecycle can continue.
The good news is that the condition usually clears up on its own in a few days, but in the meantime it can by agonizing and appear as small reddish pimples on the skin, that can occur within twelve hours or so after exposure. Other symptoms may include small blisters. The other concern is to avoid scratching the infected areas which may result in secondary bacterial infections.
As is common nowadays, there are some home remedies which have been proven to alleviate a lot of the itching and to bring down swelling. Healthcare professionals recommend corticosteroid cream, try applying cool compresses to the affected area, bathing in Epsom salts or baking soda and if that fails to address the pain and itching, people may try anti-itch lotion.
The DNR also says there are things you can do to reduce the risks associated with swimmer's itch including not swimming in areas where swimmer’s itch is a known problem. Also avoiding marshy areas may help.
Mayo also advises that if you believe you have been infected, to immediately towel dry or shower right after leaving the water, and continue to stay out of the water by the shore.
Beware however, if a rash is persistent after swimming that lasts more than three days. If pus is observed at the rash site you may want to seek out medical attention.
Sometimes because of the infection Mayo Clinic advises that a person might be referred to a dermatologist.
A wealth of information about the parasites that cause swimmer’s itch is available online at dnr.state.mn.us/swimming/swimmersitch.html