Ever since David Waage of Fergus Falls took his first photographs at the age of 16, he’s been hooked.
Waage went on to study photography at Fergus Falls Community College and California Lutheran University, eventually obtaining his master’s degree at London Business School.
From founding a photography studio in New York to appearing in hundreds of international publications ranging from Berlin to Tokyo, Waage’s success in photography has been a boon for Kaddatz Galleries, as his extensive and visceral work throughout Lebanon is now on exhibition through July 30.
“I had this idea as I saw these refugees that although they were fleeing from these terrible circumstance, they were enjoying what I came to call moments of refuge, and so the title of the project became ‘Syrian Refuge,’” Waage explains.
"Syrian Refuge" is a collection of photographs collected over a decade of cataloguing the plight of Syrian refugees in Beirut, a situation he hopes to bring awareness to through the exhibition.
Jess Torgerson is the curator and general manager of Kaddatz Galleries and speaks to the artist’s connection to local area and the unique perspective he’s bringing to the community: “He travelled to Lebanon at least once a year over the past 10 years, befriending a lot of refugees and Lebanese people as well – this body of work has been shown Philadelphia and New York.”
Waage’s "Syrian Refuge" exhibit will be available for viewing at Kaddatz Galleries from June 9-July 30.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone