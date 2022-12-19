Ownership

Evan Burkdoll, Tessa and Ben Schierer.

 Submitted

Greater Fergus Falls (GFF) is privileged to announce that both TÖAST and Union Pizza, located at 116 and 114 North Union, respectively, are set to reopen under new ownership after Jan. 1, 2023. TÖAST, a Scandinavian-inspired cafe will operate under the same name and Scandinavian-fusion menu while Union Pizza will be rebranded as Union Ave Bar & Eatery or simply “Union Ave.” Though the name will change, many of the pizza options will remain on the menu and will feature new fresh pasta dishes, among others. Evan Burkdoll, owner of Roasted, will take over ownership and operate both restaurants. Union Pizza will close temporarily to undergo renovations but Burkdoll anticipates re-opening by the end of March 2023.



