Greater Fergus Falls (GFF) is privileged to announce that both TÖAST and Union Pizza, located at 116 and 114 North Union, respectively, are set to reopen under new ownership after Jan. 1, 2023. TÖAST, a Scandinavian-inspired cafe will operate under the same name and Scandinavian-fusion menu while Union Pizza will be rebranded as Union Ave Bar & Eatery or simply “Union Ave.” Though the name will change, many of the pizza options will remain on the menu and will feature new fresh pasta dishes, among others. Evan Burkdoll, owner of Roasted, will take over ownership and operate both restaurants. Union Pizza will close temporarily to undergo renovations but Burkdoll anticipates re-opening by the end of March 2023.
Ben and Tessa Schierer, former owners of both eateries, built incredibly successful restaurants that have become staples of the downtown business community. The decision to sell did not come easily but it certainly brought peace of mind knowing that Burkdoll, a local caterer and business owner familiar with both business models, aspired to serve Fergus Falls in a similar fashion. Ben and Tessa said, “The love and support the community has shown us over the past eight years is humbling,” they continued, “We are proud of what Union and TÖAST have become and are excited to see what Evan and his team have in store for both of them.”
Cumulatively, the ownership transition will retain two small, locally owned businesses and retain upwards of 20 jobs in the community. Additionally, Burkdoll plans to add five to six new jobs once Union Ave reopens. Moreover, Roasted will remain in operation as a meal prep and catering service.
Burkdoll said, “ I’m excited to be a part of the growth of our downtown, as well as the opportunity to serve the community in the best way I know how, through food.”
Burkdoll continues to work through GFF”s Entrepreneur Initiative to receive free and confidential one-on-one coaching to assist with the business transfer. If you’re interested in starting, expanding or selling/transferring a business, GFF provides technical assistance and resources to assist from start to finish. Learn more at greaterfergusfalls.com/entrepreneurs.
TÖAST will remain open Tuesdays through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Stay in-the-know by following @Toast116 on social media and look for a new website coming soon.
