On Saturday, Sept. 27, Tina Smith, junior United States senator in Minnesota since 2018 and Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate in the 2020 election, stopped into Union Pizza to chat with Democratic candidates running for various Minnesota offices. Among those in attendance were Michele Anderson, running for Senate District 8, Brittany Johnson, candidate for House of Representatives 8A, and Carol Wenner, Democratic candidate for Minnesota House District 8B.
The group of women discussed their campaign experiences, sharing revelations, tips, and ideas to aid in their success. A primary conversation point was what the candidates were garnering from area residents regarding their concerns within their communities. Health care, economic issues and child care concerns topped the list. “I think the kindergarten population has been exploding almost every year, so we need more things for families to do, especially in the winter,” Anderson explained in response to Smith’s positive acknowledgment of local recreation and resources.
The candidates expressed all the positives displayed in the community regarding the concerns they had heard from citizens, including the opening of Otter Cove as well as other locally owned business. Increased community support for local businesses throughout the pandemic also topped the list of positive attributes displayed in the community. “Businesses like Union (Pizza) have been amazing during (the pandemic),” Anderson explained, emphasizing community support through increased tipping and loyal patronage.
To hear more from the candidates, the Fergus Falls Daily Journal, KBRF, and PEG Access will be covering local debates on Thursday, Oct. 1 and Oct. 8 at 7 p.m.
