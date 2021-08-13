August is Immunization Awareness Month, a good time to check your child’s vaccination records and make sure they’re up to date before school starts. For some parents, the decisions about vaccination can be overwhelming. There is a lot of misinformation floating around online and in community conversations about certain vaccines and this can make it even more difficult to make sound decisions. Here are just a few of the common questions I hear and some factual answers and resources to help inform your family’s immunization decisions.
How can I know that vaccines recommended for my child are safe?
The United States has an extensive vaccine development, approval, and manufacturing process to ensure vaccine safety. Before a vaccine is ever given to people, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) conducts extensive lab testing of the vaccine. Only after the lab testing is complete, which can take several years, does testing begin with people. These clinical studies often take several more years. Once a vaccine is licensed, the FDA, CDC, and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) continue to monitor and oversee safety of the vaccine supply.
What about the COVID-19 vaccine? It didn’t undergo the years of testing described above, so is it really safe for my child?
It’s true the COVID-19 testing period was accelerated and the vaccines so far have only been approved for emergency use, however, it would be a misstatement to say the testing wasn’t thorough. Thanks to an influx of financial backing, researchers were able to quickly convert years of research already done on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccines into an accelerated testing timeline. The vaccines met the FDA’s rigorous scientific standards for emergency use authorization in all areas of safety, effectiveness and quality. Before getting FDA emergency-use authorization, clinical trials showed COVID-19 vaccines to be remarkably safe and effective for adults and teens age 16 and up. Trials involved tens of thousands of volunteers. After getting additional safety data for younger teens, the FDA extended authorization to adolescents age 12 and older. Clinical trials are currently underway for children as young as 6 months old. In addition, over 340 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the U.S. over the past eight months along with very intensive safety monitoring. The vaccines continue to be monitored very closely. In fact, the CDC says that COVID-19 vaccines will have “the most intensive safety monitoring in U.S. history.”
Since we’ve gotten rid of most of the diseases in this country, why does my child even need all those vaccines?
Many diseases are not as common as they once were because of vaccines. However, the bacteria and viruses that cause them still exist and can still make children very sick. In the United States vaccines protect children from many diseases. However, in many other parts of the world vaccine-preventable diseases are still common. That’s why it’s still important to vaccinate your child since these diseases may be brought into the United States by Americans who travel out of the country or by people visiting the United States from areas with current disease outbreaks.
Is there a link between vaccines and autism?
Many rigorous studies show that there is no link between MMR vaccine or thimerosal and autism. Your infant’s health is your top priority, and it also is our top priority as pediatricians. Putting children at risk of vaccine-preventable diseases without scientific evidence of a link between vaccines and autism is a risk we are not willing to take. If you have questions or concerns, I would highly encourage you to bring them to a pediatrician to talk through and to make sure your online resources are credible. I’ll share some of my recommended links with this article.
Will my child get sick with side effects or possible reactions from receiving a vaccine?
Most side effects are mild and go away within a few days such as fussiness, low-grade fever, or soreness where the shot was given. Serious side effects are very rare and the disease-prevention benefits of getting vaccines are much greater than the risks of possible side effects. In the instance of influenza and COVID vaccines, mild side effects are normal signs that your body is building protection. For example, the side effects from COVID-19 vaccination, such as tiredness, headache, or chills, may affect your child’s energy levels and ability to do daily activities, but they should go away in a few days.
Staying on top of which vaccines are needed and when can be confusing too. If you’re unsure, this handy chart from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) breaks them out by age all the way into adulthood. Please remember that delaying or refusing vaccines leaves children vulnerable and unnecessarily puts others at risk. Take time to learn the facts and be sure your information comes from reliable and accurate sources. Here are some credible sources I recommend:
American Academy of Pediatrics, aap.org and HealthyChildren.org.
CDC Vaccines & Immunizations, cdc.gov/vaccines.
Immunization Action Coalition, immunize.org.
Dr. Angela Folstad has served on the medical staff in the Lake Region Healthcare Pediatrics Department since 2014. She received her doctorate in medicine at the University of Minnesota Medical School and is originally from the Breckenridge/Wahpeton area.
