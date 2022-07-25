Weeds are a problem for nearly everyone owning land or enjoying the outdoors in Minnesota.
The Minnesota DNR maintains a list of noxious weeds that are regulated in the state and these prohibited noxious weeds are annual, biennial or perennial plants that the commissioner designates as having the potential or are known to be detrimental to human or animal health, the environment, public roads, crops, livestock or other property - this catalogue currently lists 48 plant species.
Volunteers working with Prairie Wetlands Learning Center staff recently took part in a "green gym" initiative that focused on removing noxious weed species from the property.
Participants bagged Canadian thistle seed heads and worked as a team to remove a variety of harmful species. A firebreak was also implemented by hardworking volunteers along the side of one of PWLC’s structures.
Joanne Ryan is the director of the PWLC and describes the engagement among community members and other agencies as strong, “city landscapers are beginning to get involved in our weeding and garden projects which is a really good things.”
