Visitors to Glendalough State Park over the next few weeks have an exciting opportunity to witness one of nature’s true miracles.
Jeff Wiersma, the DNR park manager at GSP, has set up a monarch butterfly habitat tent in the park office to help educate visitors on the endangered species and aid in an ongoing butterfly tagging initiative.
Wiersma oversees the collection of monarch caterpillars and butterflies from the surrounding park along and accepts donations from local communities members lucky enough to find them.
The butterfly tent has been a yearly exhibit in the park since 2010 and allows people to view the fascinating transition of monarch caterpillar to chrysalis and eventually fully-fledged butterfly.
“We don’t want to keep them from their trip too long, so if we get some kids coming into the office, we’ll have them tag one or two and let them go,” Wiersma explains. “If we have a few left in here at the end of the day we’ll just tag them and let them go and try to catch some new ones tomorrow or the next day.”
Wiersma mentions that the park staff has travelled to the Monarch Festival in past years with the butterfly display and helped attending kids and visitors with the tagging process.
Monarchs have received widespread attention from various conservation groups and state agencies in recent years as populations have experienced devastating declines due in large part to habitat decline and widespread chemical inputs – they were recently placed on the International Union for the Conservation of Nature’s red list of threatened species and officially categorized as endangered.
Wiersma estimates that he’s tagged approximately 1,000 butterflies, “Some years we do about 100 tags – other years when there weren’t so many we did around 50 or 25.”
