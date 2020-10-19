Tails were wagging Monday night as a business subsidy hearing for Companion Health Properties LLC led to a Fergus Falls City Council resolution approving an agreement and a $200,000 Minnesota Investment Fund loan.
The recommendation came from Community Development Department and the Business Development for Fergus Falls Board. Community Development Director Klara Beck and Greater Fergus Falls Executive Director Annie Deckert added their verbal support for the project.
Dr. Thea Fransen purchased Hoot Lake Companion Hospital in 2016. Since she is outgrowing her current location, the Companion Animal Hospital, at 1505 W. Lincoln Ave., she has purchased a lot at 405 Western Ave. The plan is to construct a larger building on the site and add more staff to meet the needs of the community. The council learned that Companion Health Properties would own the building and would then lease it to Hoot Lake Companion Hospital with Fransen the president and owner of both.
Sources of funding for the $1,493,600 building would be $1,093,000 from Farmers State Bank of Underwood, $200,000 from a city of Fergus Falls MIF Loan and $200,000 from West Central Initiative.
The council also heard a perfectly-timed update from director of development Rebecca Petersen on the work of West Central Initiative in a host of local communities including Fergus Falls.
Under ordinances and resolutions the council approved the eighth series of Ordinance 8 amending the zoning map for 43 acres of Port Authority-owned property northeast of Weyrens Road. It also passed a resolution declaring the 2020 Over the River Festival a community event. Highlights of the event in the past have been a fly-in at the municipal airport and a fireworks show. The council learned that this year the fireworks show will be moved from Wright Park to the Regional Treatment Center grounds to accommodate social distancing. The agenda for the festival is still being set according to Festival spokesperson NeTia Bauman.
City administrator Andrew Bremseth brought the council up to speed on the work of the tax levy committee and the distribution of CARES money. Some $540,000 of the federal COVID-19 relief grant went to private and nonprofit businesses and another $50,000 went to Lake Region Healthcare.
“We were very fortunate to be able to give that amount away,” Bremseth said.
He also pointed out the tax levy committee has been successful in getting the 2021 city budget to a point where it will have a zero impact to taxpayers.
“The dollar amount that we are proposing to collect will have a zero dollar impact,” Bremseth said.
Consent agenda items approved included:
A resolution authorizing the city engineer and city attorney to execute an easement agreement between the city of Fergus Falls and Otter Tail Power Company.
A resolution approving budget adjustments.
A resolution declaring items as surplus property and authorizing their disposal.
