Run, Skate, Hit

Cohan Mannie, 2022-23 freshman at Kennedy Secondary School in Fergus Falls, is a three-sport athlete, running cross country and playing both hockey and baseball. 

 Heather Kantrud | Daily Journal Media

The importance placed on youth athletes has been increasing at a steady rate, resulting in elevated levels of mental and physical stress placed on the athletes, something that, despite the belief of parents and athletes alike, simply isn't healthy in the long run.



