The importance placed on youth athletes has been increasing at a steady rate, resulting in elevated levels of mental and physical stress placed on the athletes, something that, despite the belief of parents and athletes alike, simply isn't healthy in the long run.
The perceived positive aspect of year-round training for a single sport is that athletes are generally well-rehearsed in proper mechanics and sport-specific safety due to exposure over time. However, Astera Health Chiropractor Brock Spandl explains the pitfalls of such training being mental and physical burnout, undue pressure from parent, coaches and time requirements and repetitive stress injuries.
"Single sport athletes can avoid repetitive stress injuries by cross training, which is accomplished in multi-sport athletes incidentally, but often this is overlooked by always focusing on the here and now of the single sport," expressed Spandl, whose concerns are reiterated by Lake Region Healthcare Athletic Trainer Brian Pickering.
Pickering shared some basic ideas regarding overuse injuries that he shares with friend and Michigan State University basketball coach, Tom Izzo. Both Pickering and Izzo believe that parents should take the following points to heart, considering the fact that athletes are currently working harder, longer and more often than they ever have before: "All athletes should be taking time off to allow the body to recover and heal after a season is complete," stressed Pickering. "Izzo even takes it further to suggest he is (giving) his players an entire month away from the game over the summer to prevent overuse injuries."
Pickering continues, explaining that athletes are becoming one-sport specialists at earlier ages, which puts more stress on the same muscles and joints, increasing predisposition to overuse injuries.
The days of three and four sport athletes are decreasing rapidly. Pickering advises parents to encourage children to participate in multiple sports, even those they may not be as good at. He stated: "While (Coach Izzo) and I were discussing recruiting, he brought up a topic that applies directly to this. He looks for athletes that have played multiple high school sports, because they are more athletic, have lower rates of overuse injuries (his belief and mine) and have not reached a point of burnout with the sport. Overuse injuries in athletes is a big time problem, but one that can be easily corrected with proper training and knowledge of the body’s response to overtraining."
Spandl agrees: "I cannot stress the point of taking scheduled breaks enough for youth athletes. As adults, we are granted vacation time, and sick time. This concept needs to be brought into the youth sporting world as well."
Just because the opportunity exist, does not mean that an athlete needs to participate. "There is more to life than sports," stated Spandl, "and with the ever-growing importance of mental health, we all need to be thinking long term and achieve those goals over time. More is not always better and just because you can do it doesn't always mean you should."
Like Spandl, Pickering acknowledged the perceived benefit of a single-sport athlete having a proficiency, but immediately followed up that acknowledgement with another — bodies aren’t made to do the same things over and over, a sentiment explained further by Sarah Maninga, athletic trainer working in rehabilitation services at Astera Health.
"A multi-sport athlete is working all different muscle groups because each sport is different and uses different areas of the body," Maninga explained. "The same goes for hand eye coordination. Different sports require a unique set of coordination that forces the athlete to learn new things. It also sets you up for a lifetime of physical activity when you’re a multi-sport athlete, you see all the different ways you can move your body."
Rest and recovery are important for all athletes to avoid overuse injuries and burnout. This can be accomplished by taking breaks between seasons and by working on different muscle groups by playing different sports, hitting the weight room, working on plyometrics and otherwise avoiding organized practices in favor of playing pickup games for fun.
Both Spandl and Maninga agree on the overall goal and purpose for most student athletes.
Spandle stated that "not everyone is going to be a star athlete or the next Olympic gold medalist, but we will be adults and most adults will have children. Take what you have learned from sports and create a better experience for the next generation."
Maninga agreed, expressing that "the overall goal for sports should be to set these kids up with the knowledge of having lifelong physical fitness they can then pass onto their kids someday."