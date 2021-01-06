The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Department announced Wednesday 819 pounds of unwanted prescription drugs collected from across Otter Tail County in 2020 have been disposed of safely through their “Take it to the Box” Program.
Since the start of the collection program in 2012, the sheriff’s office has properly disposed of more than 7,769 pounds of prescription drugs.
The program is a partnership through the sheriff’s office, Otter Tail County Public Health, Otter Tail County Solid Waste and local area police departments. The free service is offered to the public so they can dispose of unwanted drugs properly, keeping them out of the water supply and off the streets.
Eight collection points have been established around the county for residents with unwanted or outdated pharmaceutical prescriptions, over-the-counter medicines (including liquids) or veterinarian medications. Holders of these drugs can drop them off anonymously during normal business hours.
The collection points include:
Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, 417 South Court Street, Fergu Falls.
Pelican Rapids City Hall, 315 N. Broadway, Pelican Rapids.
Perham Police Department, 525 W. Main Street, Perham.
Parkers Prairie City Hall, 102 N. Otter Avenue, Parkers Prairie.
Otter Tail County Building, 118 N. Main, New York Mills.
Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Operations Center, 469 Main Street West, Ottertail.
Battle Lake Police Department, 108 E. Main Street, Battle Lake.
Henning Police Department, 607 Second Street, Henning.
No syringes, needles or sharps will be accepted at these locations.
Questions about the program should be directed to Otter Tail County Detective Dion Bredman (218) 367-6311.
