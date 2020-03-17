With COVID-19 cases still on the rise in Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz made the tough decision Monday to close restaurants and bars offering dine-in service to their customers.
The announcement came just before St. Patrick’s Day, a holiday celebrated all over Minnesota with corned beef and cabbage, green beer and a huge amount of jolliness by those of Irish descent (or those who wish they were).
It was not a coincidence Walz made his decision before huge throngs of people crushed into nighttime drinking establishments. Curbing large celebrations and gatherings is exactly what public health officials want to do.
Only pickup and delivery services will be allowed by the bars and restaurants affected by the order until Friday, March 27.
A Fergus Falls dine-in spot as Irish as they come is Mabel Murphy’s on West State Highway 210.
Owner Jo McQuisten’s eating and drinking establishment has been a part of the Fergus Falls scene for decades. She said Tuesday that she plans to stay open for many years to come.
“But right now my main concern is the health of my staff,” McQuisten said.
Having been in the restaurant business for so long McQuisten is also aware of the economics that prevail.
“Typically restaurants run on a very low cash flow,” McQuisten said. “You can’t have output if you don’t have input.”
Jane Burton, a cashier at the Viking Cafe in downtown Fergus Falls, told The Daily Journal the West Lincoln Avenue hotspot would be closing Tuesday at 5 p.m.
“Then it will be a day-to-day thing,” Burton said.
The Viking is expected to continue selling meals to patrons who call in orders and pay by phone but the details are really up to owner Pat Shol.
Outstate Brewery hugs the north bank of the Otter Tail River in downtown Fergus Falls. It is a relatively new business brewing and serving craft beers.
Outstate was open Tuesday from 3-5 p.m. “Just to give some customers a chance to get in here,” Owner Dan Mohagen said.
The 10 days Outstate will close its doors to the craft beer crowd will not mean customers will have to give up their favorites.
Growlers (64-ounce bottles) of Outstate craft beer will be sold on a pick-up basis.
The Outstate Brewery production staff is expected to stay busy making beer during the 10-day break in order to fill summer orders.
Mohagen also expects sales of Outstate beers to continue through the many liquor stores that peddle Outstate’s products.
Other places in Minnesota closed by the governor’s order include theaters, food courts, museums, health clubs and other places providing “public accommodation and amusement.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.