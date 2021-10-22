DO YOU HAVE THE BEST?: Drop off a dozen of your favorite holiday cookies along with a recipe at the Daily Journal office (125 N. Union Ave., Suite 301) on Nov. 1 for a chance to have your recipe published in the holiday edition of Lake Country Living.
From cookie swaps to holiday parties, cookies are a staple of the holiday season — sometimes it’s the only time of the year specific varieties are enjoyed.
Daily Journal Media’s Lake Country Living magazine is hosting a Christmas cookie contest on Nov. 1. Bakers can drop off one dozen cookies accompanied by the recipe and their contact information at the Daily Journal office at 125 N. Union Ave., between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. Two entries are allowed per person.
Entries will be unidentified for blind judging in the afternoon. Judges for the contest are local bakers extraordinaire Chelsey Beilhartz of Sweety’s, Emily McCune of Sugar High Bakery and Holly Peterson of The Sugared Pearl Cakes.
The top three winning entries will be featured in the holiday edition of Lake Country Living. Rumor has it there will be prizes ...
Calendar photo contest now accepting submissions
The beauty of lakes country is evident year-round — something that is wonderfully captured by many who both live, work and visit Otter Tail County throughout the year.
The Daily Journal wants to see your photos! An online gallery has been set up for photo submissions with a space for each month of the year. One image for each month will be selected to appear in a 2022 customer appreciation calendar.
