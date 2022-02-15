Winter driving can be treacherous as recent storms reminded drivers just last week that one wrong move can land you in the ditch — or even worse in some cases.
Tim Waldenback, co-founder of Zutobi, an online driver’s education resource offering numerous driving and driver safety courses, says speeding is the biggest error people make when driving during the winter.
“Most drivers do not adapt their driving speed for the conditions. I know that a lot of people will drive their vehicle the same in the winter as they do in ideal conditions. When you’re driving on packed snow for example, you should reduce your speed because the traction on the road surface will be so much worse. The braking distance will increase by quite a lot,” stressed Waldenback.
Other advice Waldenback offered drivers included having the tires on their vehicle checked. A safe level of tread is critical for winter weather driving.
Using the same tires for ideal conditions is not sufficient. Most vehicles need to have different tires for winter driving.
Waldenback added, “Another way to be safer is to increase the distance between you and the vehicle in front of you. Instead of the usual three second following distance, drivers should go at least five seconds in winter driving conditions. This will allow more time to stop should something unforeseen happen. For example, in icy conditions, the stopping distance can be up to ten times longer compared to when driving on a dry road, so you need that extra safety margin to stay safe. We also recommend you reduce your speed by half if driving on packed snow.”
When the immediate weather danger has passed and people are slowly getting back on the road, Waldenback reminds drivers to remember to allow plenty of time to get where they going. When driving in winter, appropriate time should be allowed. Trying to weave around other cars because of a late start should be avoided. Driving in snow and icy conditions is stressful enough without adding the rush of potentially being late to the mix.
Fluids are also important, including always having a full tank of gas. If one has to wait in their vehicle for a tow after going into a ditch, a full tank of gas will help keep the driver and all occupants comfortable and prevent frostbite.
It’s also a good idea to make sure windshield fluid is always full. Road salt tends to increase need during the winter for cleaning the windshield. Extra blankets, snow chains, a small shovel and other emergency items are also recommended in the case of breakdown or being stranded.
A driver’s mental state is also very important. Waldenback says if a driver is tired or distracted it is probably not safe to drive, even in ideal conditions, but especially not in inclement weather. The driver’s full attention must be on the road, and possibility of changing conditions when operating a motor vehicle.
In the event of skidding, experts recommend keeping feet off of the brake and accelerator pedals and just to coast. Waldenback says slamming on the brake is the worst thing to do. Counter-steering is also an option when skidding. Turning your wheels in the same direction as the rear part of your vehicle, towards the skid, can be helpful. If this evasive action is done quickly enough the car should straighten itself out.