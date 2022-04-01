At Wednesday’s City Council Committee of the Whole meeting, Jean Bowman, executive director of Visit Fergus Falls, shared a look the Fergus Falls hospitality industry for the past couple of years. “COVID took a big bite out of revenue in 2020,” said Bowman. “But 2021 made a big rebound, even slightly exceeding 2019.”
Bowman is referring to lodging tax revenue, the funds collected on local hotel stays and passed through the city to fund Visit Fergus Falls. “Visit Fergus Falls is not a department of the city or membership-based. It is a private, non-profit business formed for the primary purpose of marketing Fergus Falls as a travel destination,” explained Bowman. Lodging tax revenue in 2021 was $138,808 compared to 2020 which was $91,001. Because COVID kept people from traveling, the entire industry was hit hard. “We survived because we had a reserve balance and successfully raised nearly $118,000 in grant revenue.”
Noting that hospitality is more than just hotel success, Bowman shared that when tourism is strong, retail, restaurants, attractions and other businesses all benefit. “Every $1 spent to promote tourism returns $180 in local sales. With an average annual budget of $140,000, the Visit Fergus Falls marketing investment returns $25 million in customer sales to Fergus Falls,” said Bowman, crediting Explore MN Tourism (EMT) for the data.
In addition to financial data, Bowman shared other metrics including web traffic and social media engagement. “We target people most likely to travel here based on their interests and demographics,” said Bowman. "Online and print advertising are also successful and measurable tools. In 2021 we provided financial support for local events that would bring visitors to Fergus Falls. In 2022, we are fully funding that partnership,” she continued. “We know our event partners are experts in what they do. Their success is important to us.”
Other activities last year included serving as a liaison between customers and the then-closed Bigwood Event Center. Advocacy at a state level is also important. Bowman noted that a key issue includes how early in the fall schools are allowed to start. “We encourage the legislature to honor Labor Day as the start of the school year. It benefits tourism when families have a full, long summer to vacation together.”
Bowman’s leadership and experience are shared with the industry. She serves on the Minnesota Governor’s Tourism Council, is the vice chair of the MN Association of CVBs board and is on the board of the Otter Tail Lakes Country Association. “Partnership and collaboration are key to success,” said Bowman. She also serves as a non-voting member on the Chamber of Commerce Board, and their president, Lisa Workman, serves similarly on the Visit Fergus Falls Board.
Statewide, EMT said tourism took a 40% hit, or lost nearly $12 billion. Predicted trends are for more “slow travel,” visitors traveling closer to their own communities (due to increasing gas prices) and increased visitor travel from Canada. “We follow EMT’s strategic lead,” said Bowman. So far, 2022 is off to a great start for Fergus Falls tourism. The developments of new community assets like the Spies Riverfront Park, Ferber Park Mountain Bike Trail, Otter Cove, Kirkbride summer concerts and 150th Fergus Falls anniversary activities add to the many reasons people visit Fergus Falls. “It’s great introducing visitors to Fergus Falls. And it increases the likelihood that they will love it here, and maybe someday move here or start a business,” said Bowman. “That’s a win for all of us.”