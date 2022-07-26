Shifts in climate have resounding impacts on all manner of natural systems the world over. In Minnesota, these changes have been noticed throughout the state’s vast woodlands and agencies and volunteers are taking action to address the current and future concerns facing this region’s landscapes.
Chris Dunham is a forest resiliency manager for the Nature Conservancy and he explains how fluctuations in local temperatures are going to have large scale impacts on Minnesota ecosystems, “the forests of the Great Lakes are projected to experience some very dramatic changes in respect to climate change.”
“We think of the north shore of Lake Superior as being this insulated place with the cool breezes coming off of the big lake,” Dunham continues. “But really no place is immune to the effects of climate change. Different locations are going to experience climate change differently and unfortunately here at the great Northwoods we’ve seen changes happening already.”
“Minnesota’s forests along the lake used to have more large white pines and old-growth forests,” the park manager of Split Rock Lighthouse State Park Katie Foshay explains. “Over the years that’s changed into faster growing species such as birch and aspen and it’s really fragmented the forests and limited the diversity that’s here.”
Foshay explains how current efforts are focused on reestablishing that historic diversity to regain a healthy forest system, “we’re trying to add some species that are going to be better suited for this area for the long term.”
The planted trees include varieties such as white pine and white cedar. Burr and red oak and yellow birch trees are among species that are now more heavily featured within the system due to climate changes.
More information regarding statewide programs aimed at addressing climate concerns regarding woodland habitats can be found here: nrs.fs.fed.us.
