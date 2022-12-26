M State Workforce Development Solutions and Otter Tail County are partnering to offer leadership training at a discounted price starting in January 2023. M State WDS will provide the training and OTC will provide a 50% discount off the registration cost for employees of organizations within the county.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?