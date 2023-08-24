Otter Tail County has a new assessor. Heather Jacobson was appointed by the Board of County Commissioners to lead the assessor’s office.
Jacobson previously served as chief deputy assessor for the county and is no stranger in the assessor’s office. Jacobson discussed her short and long term goals for the department.
“Our department, along with property owners, has experienced tremendous change in recent years with the market explosion and changes in the economy. My short-term goal is to support the assessor staff and utilize their individual strengths to provide an accurate and equal assessment. It is important to me that they have the support, tools and education they need to excel at their jobs. My long-term goal is to get to a place where we can really analyze the market segments, and in a very diverse county, there are always those opportunities,” said Jacobson.
Jacobson began her career in a clerical position in the OTC assessor’s office in 2011. Shortly after, she moved to an appraiser role where she treated people fairly and respectfully as she valued and classified properties
Jacobson said challenges offer opportunities for growth, and there is a lot coming down the pike these days in terms of valuations.
“I anticipate we will continue to be challenged by an ever changing market. The assessor’s office will adapt to those changes, continue to educate people and we will be transparent in our work. Establishing market value is a challenge that the assessor’s office deals with yearly. We will continue to be diligent and adjust values in accordance with the market, MN Statute, and the Department of Revenue regulations,” said Jacobson.
Jacobson was appointed by the board on Aug. 22. Wayne Stein, county auditor/treasurer, swore her in at 8:35 a.m.
“We have a great team in the office,” Jacobson said. “I hope to utilize everyone’s strengths and have a positive work environment. I am excited about the challenges this position brings in an environment of an ever-changing market.”
Jacobson graduated from Ashby High School and attended college in Boston, Mass., where she played basketball. She and her husband have four children and one grandchild. She is very active as a runner, attending local sporting events and enjoying time on area lakes. She also gives to her community by serving on the Battle Lake Area Rescue Squad.
“Working for Otter Tail County has given me the opportunity to raise my family near where I grew up; our kids are lucky to be close to both sets of grandparents, and we love the lakes area,” shared Jacobson. “Otter Tail County employees are supportive, kind and help one other to succeed.”
