ON THE JOB

Heather Jacobson is sworn in by Wayne Stein, Otter Tail County auditor/treasurer.

 Submitted

Otter Tail County has a new assessor. Heather Jacobson was appointed by the Board of County Commissioners to lead the assessor’s office.



