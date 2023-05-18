The Minnesota State Envirothon was held on May 16, at the Prairie Wetland Learning Center. The weather was perfect and students from 27 teams were prepared to show the judges what they know about balancing quality of life and quality of environment through problem solving activities.
This day-long outdoor event is made up of six stations where the teams compete in aquatics, forestry, soils, wildlife, a current event topic that changes every year, and a team presentation.
“Each student seems to have a couple of subjects that they gravitate toward, but they really enjoy the opportunity to work collaboratively on the oral presentation. Each year there is a real-life scenario in which the kids have to put together a ten-minute presentation and propose a solution to a panel of professionals,”science teacher Keith Pearson, who coaches the team from Kennedy Secondary School, explained.
The Envirothon has been offered to Fergus Falls students for more than twenty years. “Back in 1998, Judy Johnston from the Stevens Soil and Water Conservation District reached out to our science department. I was teaching wildlife/ecology at the time, so it seemed like a nice fit with the course," stated Pearson
Since then, there are a steady 20-30 kids who participate each year. It is open to all students in grades 9-12, but Pearson notes that most of the competitors are from the honors biology class. It isn’t always easy for students to find extra time outside of school and other activities, but these students are dedicated and work hard.
“The Envirothon is a great hands-on experience for high school students that also teaches the importance of protecting our natural resources,” said Judy Johnston, Minnesota State Envirothon Coordinator from the Stevens Soil & Water Conservation District. She added, “The Envirothon is also a great networking opportunity for students to meet other students from across Minnesota and introduces them to potential career opportunities in the natural resource management field.”
The Kennedy School teams walked away with a third, 10th, and 11th place finish from the state event. A team from Waubun took home the first place trophy and Hopkins earn second place. While only the top finishing team advances to the national competition held in New Brunswick, Canada this summer, the knowledge and skills learned through the program will last a lifetime.
