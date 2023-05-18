051723-3rdplaceenvirothon

Third place team, from left to right: Coach Keith Pearson, Logan Brendenberg, Clayton Peppel, Jaden Miller, Thomas Erickson and Josiah Uggerud

 Submitted

The Minnesota State Envirothon was held on May 16, at the Prairie Wetland Learning Center. The weather was perfect and students from 27 teams were prepared to show the judges what they know about balancing quality of life and quality of environment through problem solving activities.



