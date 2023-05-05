The Phase II portion of the Downtown Riverfront project was officially launched on May 4, with a groundbreaking ceremony complete with golden shovels.
Mayor Ben Schierer opened the program thanking everyone who made it possible, while also later describing how, even a year ago, the project was dead.
“There was a lot of uncertainty when we completed Phase I, there was uncertainty in the economy, we didn’t have the state funding. Quite honestly, a year ago this project was dead. Inside city hall we said, 'We’ve got to be thankful we got Phase I done and it’s going to be a beautiful pace.' Then something remarkable happened on June 30 ... several people came up to me and asked how we were going to get Phase II done? I told them I don’t know the path forward right now,” said Schierer.
Schierer credited council member Anthony Hicks for turning the tide at the time by saying during a council meeting that they were going to raise funding in the community for a project that was envisioned and actually started in 2016.
Phase II will include a splash pad, public art, pedestrian improvements and a revamped parking area and special landscaping along with public art displays. The art exhibits are being funded by the National Endowment for the Arts with a private match, $150,000 is allocated for art in two spaces within Phase II including the Upper Central Plaza (north of splash pad) and park entrance off South Court Street.
The Noon Rotary Club of Fergus Falls President and Daily Journal publisher, Ken Harty explained the club became involved in helping make part of the Downtown Riverfront project a reality.
“In 2019 the Noon Rotary Club, our president then was Ryan Welle, and the board of directors and the entire club decided we wanted to do a centennial project because our club would turn a hundred years old in 2021. So we took on this initiative to raise funds and we actually committed $80,000 towards it. It was a huge accomplishment,” said Harty.
Harty also detailed how they have on hand $72,000 of that and stated that if the pandemic had not happened they would have been on track right away.
In the summer of 2022, the city celebrated the grand opening of Spies Riverfront Park and the Market Pavilion, part of the Phase I of the Downtown Riverfront project.
The Market Pavilion structure also included water, sewer, irrigation, restrooms, three season heating abilities and overhead garage doors which will allow for open air use. Lots of activities have already been held at the facility including the farmers market, community events and private functions.
Also recognized for their efforts were Tasha Rohlfs, Peggy Underwood and others including the Frank W. Veden Charitable Trust.
Construction on Phase II will begin on May 15, with the construction fence going up on May 12. The first work on site will be Otter Tail Power burying transmission lines. Follow it's progress online at ci.fergus-falls.mn.us/government/city-projects/downtown-riverfront.