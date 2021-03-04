Scott “Admiral BigGun” Backstrom and his “FAN-tastic Purple Plunger” team brought in over $4,000 for the Special Olympics in the 2020 Polar Plunge, the first of its kind to take place on Otter Tail Lake. Backstrom is back in his fourth year of raising funds for the organization with a personal goal of $3,000 in funds raised.
“I have been involved since 2017 (fundraising) doing my first plunge for Special Olympics Minnesota in Febr uary of 2018,” explained Backstrom. “I jumped with my associates in the VWO (Viking World Order - a worldwide Minnesota Vikings fan group). We jumped in the Twin Cities. I raised over $1,250 that first year and the feeling of giving back to a nonprofit organization that really appreciated the effort hooked me.”
In 2019, Backstrom was invited to assist in the opening ceremony for the Special Olympics North Dakota games in Fargo alongside the Fargo Invaders, a semiprofessional football team.
“The smiling appreciative faces being cheered on and welcomed to the opening day of the games was really memorable. I even got to meet Elvis! That doesn’t happen every day,” he said.
Backstrom was integral in getting a polar plunge event in Otter Tail County (OTC) and worked with Special Olympics and the OTC Sheriff’s Office and the OTC on Ice event to make the OTC polar plunge a cool reality.
“Last year was the first year at Otter Tail Lake and we had tremendous turnout thanks to the great community support. I really appreciate the encouragement we have received locally,” Backstrom shared.
Backstrom, who has an intense dislike for being cold, plunges into the icy cold waters of Otter Tail Lake not only to raise money for Special Olympics, but to support an idea.
“I think it is important to get outside your comfort zone once in a while and help others that truly need it. I really don’t like the cold, so what better way to show the importance of something?”
Special Olympics Minnesota (SOMN) relies on plunge events for their funding, as it is the primary way they bring in income each year. Participants both fundraising and donating funds to the event provides much-needed support to over 8,100 athletes across the state. Fundraisers must raise a minimum of $75 to take the plunge and thousands of people jump each year. All funds raised in Minnesota, stay in Minnesota.
COVID-19 has caused a difficult year for the event so far.
“Fewer people are participating than normal, but that makes it even more important to try to make it more normal for those who are ultimately the benefactors to the fund raising. It’s not about the plungers ... it’s about the athletes,” said Backstrom. This year, spectators will not be permitted at the polar plunge and the format is different due to safety protocols, but as long as the ice holds, the jump will occur as planned.
“This event doesn’t happen without the support from the community and all the effort of law enforcement they do a tremendous service by backing the event. Thank you Greater Minnesota for helping us show the rest of the state that we have what it takes to support this yearly event. We appreciate you!”
Event information can be located at: plungemn.org/events/ottertail/ with volunteer information at the following: plungemn.org/volunteer/.
Donations to the Special Olympics through Backstrom or his team can be made at the either of the following links: reg.plungemn.org/team/purpleplungers or reg.plungemn.org/participant/admiralbiggun.
