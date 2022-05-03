After a two year hiatus from the big stage due to the COVID-19 pandemic, youth theater is stepping back into the lights at A Center for the Arts (AC4TA) in Fergus Falls.
Michael Burgraff, executive director of AC4TA, has been involved in youth theater for over 20 years. Since he began the youth theater program in Fergus Falls in 2013, the program at AC4TA has grown from around 60 children participating the first year to around 200 children consistently participating each year.
Burgraff encourages any youth interested in theater to participate and gain the experience of being in a live production. “Anybody who shows up and is brave enough to get up on stage and do an audition — even in a group — is in the show,” he explained. “We cast everyone.”
How does one cast 200 children in a single show? It’s made possible by having the youth split into three different casts, each led by a different director. “It gives the kids an opportunity,” said Burgraff. All of the characters in the show are multiplied by three, so it gives more opportunities to more children, which Burgraff believes is very important.
The other directors, Aimee Nordlund and Kaele Peterson, will direct the other two casts. Though each cast puts on the same show, the different children and the different directors make each show totally unique. “It’s really interesting because you have these same shows, but they are so completely different,” Burgraff explained. “It’s always fun to see all three (shows) because it is the same show, but they are three completely different productions.”
Each production is cast entirely with children, with the ages of performers ranging from kindergarten through seniors in high school. “It’s formed all of these incredible bonds throughout the years,” Burgraff shared, explaining how he has seen bonds and friendships form between kids of different grades and ages, that otherwise wouldn't have.
Burgraff shared that looks forward to youth theater every year. “It is so much fun and there is so much energy,” he said, adding that the excitement is contagious. “There is so much energy in that room and it rejuvenates an old man,” he laughed.
For kids that are curious about theater and want to participate, Burgraff explained that the number one rule of the youth theater program is to have fun. “You’re basically giving up one of your whole months of three months of summer vacation. So, if you’re not having fun it’s really not worth doing.”
He went on to explain some of the benefits of participating in youth theater (besides having fun). “You’re learning how to work as a group. You’re learning how to memorize. You are learning blocking that you have to do … You are learning movement. Music. You are memorizing your lines and counting on somebody else to give you the line that you need to say yours,” he described. “I’ve seen some of these kids just blossom — where they come to us timid and bashful, and after … this is a group that is not intimidated to stand in front of 400 adults and do their thing.”
He explained that being in a theater production can even move children forward in their future work and professional lives. “It really has changed people,” he shared. “It really is cool to see.”
The show this summer will be Seussical Jr., which Burgraff described as a gathering of all of one’s favorite Dr. Seuss characters. “It is a show about compassion, loyalty and friendship,” he said. “And that’s why we are doing it.”
Auditions will take place on May 7 and performances are June 24-27. Burgraff encouraged children not to be intimidated by the audition process. “We want to hear them speak and we want to hear them sing,” he said, explaining that the auditions are not high pressure.
For parents and children who want more information, there is a AC4TA Youth Theater Facebook page. It’s a private group, but anyone who has a child who is interested in participating in theater can join. On the group’s page, there are some copies of monologues and a song that will be used in the audition. Memorization for the audition isn’t necessary. Even if families don’t get the information ahead of time, there will be a time during the audition when all children will get a chance to listen and learn the song. “Everybody is involved and nobody gets hurt,” added Burgraff. Information can also be found on the AC4TA website — fergusarts.org.
There is a $75 fee for the program, but Burgraff added that the fee should not deter anyone who is interested in participating. “We want everyone to participate,” he stressed. “If a person can’t afford that, we have scholarships available. We’ve never ever turned a child down who wants to be involved.” Those who are interested can contact Burgraff for more information.
All contact information can be found at fergusarts.org or on AC4TA’s Facebook page.