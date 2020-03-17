Mark Seeley, a renowned climate scientist, was scheduled to speak on Thursday, April 2 at the Center for the Arts. Seeley brings to the stage a long background working on environment and climate issues. However due to the outbreak of Coronavirus, the event has been postponed for the near future.
The talk will be rescheduled once it is safe to be in large groups again. This may occur as late as this summer or fall. But the talk is so important, it will go on, eventually.
