Four local election candidates met in the Fergus Falls City Council Chambers Thursday night to debate each other on topics such as their plans for economic development and their plans for supporting teachers and farmers. Former Daily Journal reporter R.C. Drews moderated the event, which was broadcast live on the Daily Journal Facebook page and on KBRF radio.
The debate began at 7 p.m. with candidates for Minnesota Senate District 8, Michele Anderson (DFL) and incumbent Bill Ingebrigtsen (GOP). Candidates had time for opening and closing statements and were each presented with five questions, four of which were open for rebuttals. After the Minnesota Senate debate, candidates for Minnesota House of Representatives District 8A, Jordan Rasumusson (GOP) and Brittney Johnson (DFL) took the stage for another 30 minute round of 5 questions and opening and closing statements.
The candidates took the opportunity to outline their platforms and explain issues that were particularly important to them.
Anderson expressed three key issues that were of primary concern for her: the childcare shortage, broadband access and infrastructure which includes housing, healthcare and passing the bonding bill. “I’m running to make sure that our residents have the things I mentioned earlier, such as access to childcare, broadband, health insurance,” she said.
Anderson, who is the rural program director for Springboard for the Arts, said in her opening statement that, “The status quo isn’t working,” and that her experience in the arts has given her important experience in understanding the perspectives of others, dealing with complicated budgets and forming partnerships across sectors.
Ingebrigtsen, the incumbent, has been the state Senator for District 8 for 13 years. Prior to running for office, he was the Douglas County Sheriff for 34 years. “I’m very concerned about where this state is going and, furthermore, where the country is going, especially most recently,” he said in his opening statement. “I am very concerned about the progressive liberalism that’s going on in our state so I continue to think that I could make a difference and will continue to make a difference in St. Paul in many different ways.”
His primary concern was his belief that Democrats want to defund law enforcement, bringing it up as a response to questions about economic development, willingness to work across party lines and about what changes, if any, might help the relationship between law enforcement and the public. “There are some things that I will not budge on, and those are things, the most recent are the defunding, which the DFL is talking about, defunding of law enforcement and supporting that and not stepping in the way of that. I think it’s a travesty and I would not be able to work across the aisle when it comes to that. There is absolutely no reason for that,” he said.
In his opening statements, Rasumusson also stated that he opposed “radical efforts to defund law enforcement.” In her rebuttal to Ingebrigtsen’s positing that the DFL supports defunding, Anderson said, “There has not been legislation proposed to defund the police, and I am not personally for defunding the police. In fact, there have been Republican ads and mailers saying that DFL candidates support (defunding) that are untrue … . I think that’s actually an inaccurate description of the DFL.”
Johnson focused on how many of the issues facing the average Minnesotan are personal to her as a farmer and worker at a corn mill. “We have some really serious issues facing our state. We do have the budget shortfall from COVID-19, we do have the same systemic health care problems that we’ve been facing for years that still have not been addressed, we have the same stagnating wages and we have the same infrastructure and bonding bills that aren’t being passed,” she said. “What we need to do is get on all those things, those things matter to me deeply and they affect me personally like they affect so many people in this community.”
Rasmusson primarily focused on austerity economics, emphasizing an aversion to raising taxes, opposing funding increases to schools and infrastructure, cutting funding to the Twin Cities light rail transit system and stressing the state budget deficit. He highlighted the rural-urban divide, saying funding for education was unfairly allocated, favoring urban schools, and that infrastructure spending also unfairly favored urban projects. He drew this divide between parties as well, saying, “I think the choice in this election is clear. Are we going to stand up for our way of life or let Twin Cities democrats take us down a path of economic stagnation and lawlessness? … . Unfortunately, the Twin Cities democrats have shown us that they’re willing to raise your taxes, villainize law enforcement and are going to leave us and our neighbors behind.”
The debate is available to watch on the Daily Journal Facebook and YouTube page. The next debate will take place on Thursday, Oct. 1 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will feature debates between candidates for City Council Wards 2 and 3 followed by the mayoral debate. For Ward 2, incumbent Tom Rufer and write-in candidate Mark Leighton will debate; for Ward 3, Victoria McWane-Creek and write-in candidate Al Kreimer will debate; and for the mayoral debate, incumbent Ben Schierer, John Strauch and write-in candidate Mike Mortenson will debate.
