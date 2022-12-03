Scott Krause near the top of a nearly 50-foot pine tree he decorated for the Christmas season. The tree required approximately 800 feet of lights and was capped with a custom welded star Krause fabricated with his cousin.
Fergus Falls residents now have another location to mark for area drives while taking in the array of festive lights seen throughout the Christmas season, and standing at nearly 50-feet tall, it’s quite the lighted landmark.
“My fiancé, Joplin Shol, and I have wanted to decorate our 45-foot pine tree for the last few years, but finally did it this year,” explains Scott Krause of Fergus Falls, who stated that they were able to complete the decorations in a weekend, although it wasn’t easy.. “We rented a lift from the rental store and had a few friends help us put the lights up.”
Krause mentioned in jest that they wanted to have a Christmas tree bigger than the city’s, and with 800 feet of lights and a 4-foot custom-welded star at the top they may have succeeded: “You can see it from quite a ways away.”
“My future mother-in-law, Tif Shol, knew how excited I was about finally lighting the tree and called the Journal to do a small story on it,” Krause continues. “We hang our Christmas lights on our house with her every year. Unfortunately, since she called the Journal, she has passed away.”
Area residents on holiday light viewing drives can experience the tree at 514 East Alcott Avenue in Fergus Falls.
