Lit up

Scott Krause near the top of a nearly 50-foot pine tree he decorated for the Christmas season. The tree required approximately 800 feet of lights and was capped with a custom welded star Krause fabricated with his cousin. 

 Submitted | Scott Krause

Fergus Falls residents now have another location to mark for area drives while taking in the array of festive lights seen throughout the Christmas season, and standing at nearly 50-feet tall, it’s quite the lighted landmark.



